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Home > True Crime > crime

Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington Asks Trump to Pardon Accused Mom After Murder Trial Ends in Mistrial

A photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of Lindsay Clancy
Source: MEGA; AP

Lindsay Clancy's attorney made a plea to Donald Trump.

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Sept. 8 2026, Updated 11:15 a.m. ET

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Lindsay Clancy's attorney pleaded for the mother-of-three to be pardoned after her mistrial.

While considering the jury's indecision a success, lawyer Kevin Reddington also recognized the long path forward for Clancy if prosecutors choose to continue pursuing the case. As a result, he decided to turn his attention to the Oval Office, hoping President Donald Trump would intervene, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Lindsay Clancy Lawyer Requests Presidential Pardon

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A photo of Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

Clancy's attorney is considering his next steps after the mistrial.

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Reddington made the request public while speaking on Good Morning America. When asked about his next strategy for Clancy, he said, "Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady – the type of person she is and what she’s been through – and consider a pardon."

The attorney was motivated to make the request since Trump previously "felt compelled to speak out on this case." The president, though, wasn't necessarily partial to Clancy's cause when he commented on the true crime case.

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Trump Says Clancy Must 'Pay the Price'

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump previously suggested a psych ward would be a good way to 'pay the price.'

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Trump previously said Clancy would need to "pay the price" after she killed her three children – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months – in January 2023. Further, he called the incident "a horrible tragedy."

However, Trump did not immediately jump to locking her up in prison. Instead, he acknowledged the other possibility of sending Clancy, who claimed to be suffering from postpartum depression, to a psych ward.

He said, "Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse. But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be (a) mental institution or jail or something."

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Clancy Trial Ends in Mistrial

A photo of Lindsay Clancy and her family
Source: @LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK

Jurors in the case were deadlocked 11–1.

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Clancy was charged with three counts of first degree murder. She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her team claimed that while she committed the killings, she was unable to be held criminally responsible due to extreme emotional distress at the time.

They claimed Clancy suffered from postpartum depression, and she heard a voice that instructed her to murder her children. The defense laid out a timeline of a psychiatric struggles Clancy faced before the incident, including treatment that they deemed unsuccessful.

The highly-publicized case ultimately ended in a mistrial on Friday, September 4, after the 12 jurors were unable to reach a unanimous consensus. The foreperson confessed to the judge there was one hold out in the case, asking the juror to be removed as they allegedly refused to apply the legal standard of reasonable doubt.

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Lawyer Deems Himself Victorious

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A photo of Kevin Reddington
Source: @THELIZNERSHOW/X

Reddington believes prosecutors were 'crushed.'

Nonetheless, the judge declared a mistrial. Prosecutors did not immediately declare if they planned to return to the case.

Reddington saw this as a victory, claiming District Attorney Tim Cuz was "crushed" by the result.

"I won the case," he said outside of the courthouse after the mistrial.

In retrospect, he wished he'd been more "circumspect" with his words, calling the statement "just bravado."

The attorney continues to stand by his client. He told the GMA hosts Clancy is "a wonderful, wonderful person." He added, "Just a wonderful neighbor, friend, wife, mother. I do feel a very strong bond with Lindsay.”

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