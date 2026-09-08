Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington Asks Trump to Pardon Accused Mom After Murder Trial Ends in Mistrial

Clancy was charged with three counts of first degree murder. She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her team claimed that while she committed the killings, she was unable to be held criminally responsible due to extreme emotional distress at the time.

They claimed Clancy suffered from postpartum depression, and she heard a voice that instructed her to murder her children. The defense laid out a timeline of a psychiatric struggles Clancy faced before the incident, including treatment that they deemed unsuccessful.

The highly-publicized case ultimately ended in a mistrial on Friday, September 4, after the 12 jurors were unable to reach a unanimous consensus. The foreperson confessed to the judge there was one hold out in the case, asking the juror to be removed as they allegedly refused to apply the legal standard of reasonable doubt.