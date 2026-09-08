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Home > Top Stories Right > Erik Menendez

Menendez Brothers Granted Early Parole Hearing in March 2027 — Weeks After 37th Anniversary of Parents' Murders

picture of Erik and Lyle Menendez
Source: MEGA

Erik and Lyle Menendez have been granted an early parole hearing, weeks after 37th anniversary of their parents' murders.

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Sept. 8 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

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Freedom for Erik and Lyle Menendez could be in sight after the brothers' next parole meeting was provisionally brought forward.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the California Board of Parole has granted the pair an early parole suitability hearing, tentatively scheduled for March 2027.

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Freedom Bid Brought Forward More Than A Year

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picture of Erik Menendez
Source: MEGA

Erik Menendez and his brother Lyle were convicted of killing both their parents.

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They were previously eligible to apply for another parole suitability hearing in August 2028, but the advancement means the brothers can make freedom bids more than a year earlier.

The board since ruled that they qualify for a hearing under a provision of Proposition 9, a 2008 law allowing a person's next parole hearing date to be brought forward in the event of a change in circumstances, or if new information comes to light indicating they may be suitable.

It is unclear whether the board has uncovered any new information regarding the Menendez brothers' case, but family members have claimed Erik and Lyle have been model prisoners for the duration of their 37-year sentence.

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'Taking Responsibility For Their Actions'

Erik and Lyle Menendez
Source: MEGA

The Menendez family say Lyle (pictured) and Erik deserve to be released.

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In a statement, a spokesperson for the family said: "For almost 40 years, Erik and Lyle have worked to take responsibility for their actions, confront and heal from the unimaginable abuse and trauma they endured, grow as individuals and dedicate themselves to serving others.

"Through efforts such as helping to establish a hospice program and creating Green Space, they have sought to build an environment that reminds people serving life sentences that their lives still have meaning and that, regardless of their circumstances, they can choose each day to grow, heal, accept accountability and contribute something of value to the world around them.

"Erik and Lyle were once sentenced to life without the possibility of parole," the family added.

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'Imagining A Future With Brothers in Our Lives'

picture of Erik Menendez
Source: MEGA

Erik (pictured) and Lyle were just 18 and 21 at the time of parents' murders.

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"We will always be profoundly grateful that they have been resentenced and that our family can now imagine a future in which they are once again part of our everyday lives."

Erik and Lyle were just 18 and 21 when they were arrested for shooting their parents, Kitty and Jose, while the couple watched a film at their home in Beverly Hills.

Prosecutors claimed the pair – set to inherit a total of $14,000,000 from their parents – had acted out of greed, having spent large sums of cash following the murders – including splashing out on a Jeep, a Porsch, private tennis lessons and even a restaurant.

Both were also spotted sitting courtside at an NBA game after the murders but prior to their arrest.

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picture of Lyle Menendez
Source: MEGA

Lyle (pictured) and Erik claimed their father had sexually abused them for years.

However, the brothers insist their father had sexually abused them for years, while their mother ignored it.

After being sentenced to life in prison for the 1989 murders, they have had several appeal attempts denied in the years since, but their case returned to the spotlight in 2024 when then-Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said he supported resentencing the brothers.

After losing his re-election bid, his successor, Nathan Hochman, stated he was not in favor of resentencing.

Despite Hochman's stance, the brothers were eventually resentenced to 50-years-to-life in May 2025, making them eligible for parole under California's youthful offender parole law.

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