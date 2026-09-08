Menendez Brothers Granted Early Parole Hearing in March 2027 — Weeks After 37th Anniversary of Parents' Murders

They were previously eligible to apply for another parole suitability hearing in August 2028, but the advancement means the brothers can make freedom bids more than a year earlier.

The board since ruled that they qualify for a hearing under a provision of Proposition 9, a 2008 law allowing a person's next parole hearing date to be brought forward in the event of a change in circumstances, or if new information comes to light indicating they may be suitable.

It is unclear whether the board has uncovered any new information regarding the Menendez brothers' case, but family members have claimed Erik and Lyle have been model prisoners for the duration of their 37-year sentence.