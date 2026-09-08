EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Lingerie Brand 'Facing Major Sales Struggle'

After riding high on the popular HBO series Euphoria and the hit rom-com Anyone But You, 29-year-old Sweeney has had a string of box office flops, including the boxing biopic Christy, the survival thriller Eden and the dull drama Americana.

When SYRN (pronounced "siren") hit the market, Sweeney said: "I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them."

Despite offering garments in 44 sizes, critics have griped that the brand seems focused on its founder's formidable assets.

"SYRN's branding feels exclusionary," states a review on The Robin Report. "It does not invite women in; it asks them to emulate and fawn over the founder. And the inconsistency between the brand's intention and execution is a threat to its long-term viability."