EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Lingerie Brand 'Facing Major Sales Struggle'
Sept. 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney's lingerie biz SYRN – which launched earlier this year – is going through a major crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's been a disaster," an insider claimed. "They thought it would be a sellout based on Sydney's brand, but clearly her saleability is waning rapidly."
Sweeney's Lingerie Brand Faces Backlash
After riding high on the popular HBO series Euphoria and the hit rom-com Anyone But You, 29-year-old Sweeney has had a string of box office flops, including the boxing biopic Christy, the survival thriller Eden and the dull drama Americana.
When SYRN (pronounced "siren") hit the market, Sweeney said: "I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them."
Despite offering garments in 44 sizes, critics have griped that the brand seems focused on its founder's formidable assets.
"SYRN's branding feels exclusionary," states a review on The Robin Report. "It does not invite women in; it asks them to emulate and fawn over the founder. And the inconsistency between the brand's intention and execution is a threat to its long-term viability."
Sweeney's Fashion Controversies Keep Growing
The report further claimed: "The brand ultimately remains centered on one figure: Sydney Sweeney. It's as if the underwear is not actually the product; Sweeney's body is."
This isn't the actress' first clothing kerfuffle.
In July 2025, the Housemaid hottie appeared in an advertising campaign for American Eagle Outfitters called "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," which led to backlash by some who cried racism, as they believed the ad implied the blond, blue-eyed beauty has superior genetics.
Yet for all of the hubbub, items from Sweeney's denim collab with the retailer sold out in a matter of days.
Sweeney's Romance With Braun Heats Up
American Eagle responded to the scandal on Instagram by insisting: "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans."
Meanwhile, sources said at least one thing is going right for the starlet – her romance with music mogul Scooter Braun. Sydney, who's amassed a $40million fortune, is said to have moved in with her 45-year-old billionaire beau at the $65million Brentwood bachelor pad that he purchased in 2021 after splitting from now ex-wife Yael Cohen.