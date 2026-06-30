EXCLUSIVE: Casey Anthony Judge Claims Disgraced Mother Will 'Never' Tell the Truth — As He Admits He Had to Read 'Not Guilty Verdict Twice' After State Presented a 'Powerful Case'

"I had to read it twice," Perry Jr. recalled when asked about the moment the verdict was handed down. The former judge explained that while he understood there was always a possibility the jury could acquit, he believed prosecutors had presented compelling evidence.

"The state had a pretty powerful case," he recalled, adding he was surprised by the outcome after reviewing the verdict form. Perry Jr.'s latest remarks come as Anthony attempts to reshape her public image through her memoir and online platforms.

During the interview, the retired judge accused the acquitted Florida mother of trying to portray herself as both a victim and a truth-seeker.

"She’s trying to cast herself as a seeker of the truth," he observed. "Nothing can be further from the truth."