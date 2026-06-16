Casey Anthony Case: Radar Reveals the Eerie Crime Scene Photos 18 Years After Monster Mom's Daughter Caylee, 2, Was Last Seen Alive
June 16 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Casey Anthony's daughter, Caylee, was last seen alive on June 16, 2008 – 18 years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
Three years later, a Florida jury stunned the nation when they acquitted the then 25-year-old of the murder of her toddler. However, crime scene photos from the investigation have led many skeptics to continue to question Casey's innocence.
Casey's Sad Saga
Casey's sad saga began in the summer of 2008, when her parents, Cindy and George Anthony, reported their granddaughter missing. Prior to Caylee's disappearance, the little girl and her mother, Casey, lived at the parents' home.
On July 15, 2008, Cindy told a 911 dispatcher she had not seen the child for over a month. Casey had given various explanations for the two-year-old's whereabouts and later falsely told a dispatcher that Caylee had been kidnapped by a nanny.
When that tale was proven untrue, Casey was charged with first-degree murder. That October, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Caylee's Remains Are Discovered
As seen in resurfaced crime scene photos, on December 11, 2008, Caylee's skeletal remains were found with a blanket inside a laundry bag in a wooded area near the Anthony home.
Reports stated duct tape was found near the front of her skull or on the child's mouth. The medical examiner listed Caylee's cause of death as "homicide by undetermined means".
Casey Criticized for 'Callous' Attitude During Her Trial
Casey faced the death penalty at her highly-viewed trial. Prosecutors alleged the mother wished to free herself from parental responsibilities and murdered her daughter by administering chloroform and applying duct tape to her nose and mouth.
Her defense team insisted Caylee had drowned accidentally in the family's swimming pool and that George had disposed of the body.
Casey was highly criticized during the trial for what many believed was a callous attitude toward her daughter's disappearance. Others were furious after photos were released showing Casey partying during the search for Caylee.
Shocking Verdict
On July 5, 2011, a jury found Casey not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child.
She was however convicted of misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer, but due to the light nature of those charges, she was released from jail a few days later, with credit for time served.
An appeals court later overturned two of the misdemeanor convictions in 2013.
Casey spent the next several years keeping a low profile, but last April, she found a surprising new way to make money off of her fame – speaking out on TikTok and her own Substack.
The now-40-year-old shares her personal thoughts with subscribers starting at $10 a month. Membership in Club Casey can climb as high as $250 for a year. However, that'll get you the chance to personally interact and message her.
On the front page of her Substack, she shared: "It has been more than 16 years since my name became a household one. Everyone seems to have an opinion – about me, and about my life. I am an advocate, a researcher. These are my words, this is my REAL life."
Casey Cashes In
Her new endeavor has already proven profitable, according to friends. One pal previously revealed: "It's been very lucrative. She's making more money than she ever made before, and she's bragging about it to everyone."
The woman once dubbed America's "Most Hated Mom" is apparently pulling in at least $10,000 a month.
"She won't give specifics, but she says it's in the mid five figures," the friend revealed.
What's Next for Casey
Anthony is also trying to regain control of her reputation, announcing on TikTok that she has become a "legal advocate."
In one of her first videos on the platform, she explained: "I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.
"For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself."