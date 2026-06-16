Casey Anthony Case: Radar Reveals the Eerie Crime Scene Photos 18 Years After Monster Mom's Daughter Caylee, 2, Was Last Seen Alive

Casey's sad saga began in the summer of 2008, when her parents, Cindy and George Anthony, reported their granddaughter missing. Prior to Caylee's disappearance, the little girl and her mother, Casey, lived at the parents' home.

On July 15, 2008, Cindy told a 911 dispatcher she had not seen the child for over a month. Casey had given various explanations for the two-year-old's whereabouts and later falsely told a dispatcher that Caylee had been kidnapped by a nanny.

When that tale was proven untrue, Casey was charged with first-degree murder. That October, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.