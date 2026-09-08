EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z 'Facing Huge Fine' After Breaking UK Concert Curfew by Just Six Minutes

The rapper, 56, performed at the north London stadium over the weekend in front of huge crowds and a host of celebrity guests.

Jay-Z is facing the prospect of being slapped with a hefty fine after breaking a strict London concert curfew by just six minutes during the first of his two blockbuster shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But his Friday, September 4 performance ran six minutes beyond the venue's 10:30pm curfew after Jay-Z took to the stage around 30 minutes later than planned – despite his touring operation having been warned about the deadline.

A source familiar with the concerts said: "Jay and the entire touring operation were left in absolutely no doubt beforehand about how seriously the curfew would be enforced. The deadline was repeatedly stressed during preparations for the shows, so everyone knew that going beyond the permitted finishing time could potentially result in a substantial financial penalty.

"There was no last-minute change of policy, and nobody could reasonably argue that the restrictions had not been properly communicated. Six minutes might appear trivial when you're talking about a huge stadium concert lasting several hours, but from the authorities' perspective the principle is much bigger than that.

"These restrictions exist for a reason, particularly when tens of thousands of people are attending a show in a heavily populated part of London and residents have been given assurances about when the noise and disruption will end. Jay is obviously one of the biggest artists on the planet, but superstar status doesn't mean the rules suddenly disappear. The organizers have to operate within the same restrictions regardless of who's performing.

"Once the agreed finishing time passes, every additional minute becomes an issue and potentially an expensive one. The frustrating thing is that the problem was entirely avoidable. Everyone had been working towards that 10:30pm deadline, but the delayed start left considerably less room for maneuver. Once the performance began running towards the cutoff, there simply wasn't much flexibility left."