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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Has Not Spoken to King Charles Since Returning to the U.K. 2 Weeks Ago — Amid Clash Over Bombshell Letter

picture of prince harry and king charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has not spoken to his father King Charles since he returned to live in the U.K. two weeks ago, insiders claim.

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Sept. 8 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry has not spoken to King Charles since returning to the U.K. two weeks ago, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, has not even scheduled a call with his father since informing him of his family's switch across the pond, despite tension between the pair thawing in recent months.

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'The Whole Family Are Perplexed'

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picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's failure to correspond with Charles has shocked royals.

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Charles was on a summer break in Balmoral when Harry told him about relocating back to Great Britain with his wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

The monarch, 77, was reportedly with his eldest son Prince William, 44, when Harry informed the king, three days before the news was made public.

But the pair have had zero correspondence since.

A royal source claimed to The Mirror: "Harry has spoken openly about desperately wanting reconciliation, and yet he is the one keeping his father and his family in the dark about major developments such as moving back to the U.K.

"Such behavior just makes it harder to deal with the Sussexes or know their true motives for moving their entire lives back to Harry's homeland. The whole family are perplexed about the situation."

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Signs of Strain Still Apparent

picture of king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship still needs work, according to sources.

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Harry’s lack of communication with Charles suggests there is still work to do in order to repair their relationship.

Charles is said to have irked Harry and Markle by writing a bombshell letter confirming they would be treated as "private citizens," with a reminder that their HRH titles would be on ice.

However, the Sussexes hit back with a statement of their own, voicing their "surprise" the letter was sent without their knowledge.

But Palace sources claim the Duke and Duchess were sent a copy of the letter before it was published, but they were not consulted on its contents.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clash Over Royal Roles

picture of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have differing views on royal roles.

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Queen Elizabeth II allegedly had rules regarding PDA at Balmoral, according to a source.

Queen Elizabeth II Banned Charles and Camilla From 'Overt Displays of Affection' Around Her, Source Claims

picture of king charles, meghan markle and prince harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Surprised' by King Charles' Bombshell Letter Insisting Sussexes are Not Working Royals

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The Sussexes are also understood to be concerned that the timing of the King's announcement may be linked to a crucial meeting on their security arrangements

Harry and Markle are still pushing for 24/7 security following their U.K. return, and the ex-Suits star has already privately expressed fears over her safety during the school run.

But the squabble between Charles and the Sussexes is a scenario neither side would have wanted so early into Harry and Markle's British comeback.

Radar previously reported that Markle and Harry have also been at odds over their roles regarding the royal family.

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picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Markle supports Prince Harry in his bed to mend relationship with King Charles, sources claim.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to remain committed to the life the couple has established in California, despite Harry's hopes of revisiting the "half-in, half-out" arrangement rejected by the royal family when they stepped down as senior working members of "The Firm" in 2020.

The alleged disagreement comes ahead of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, in July.

A source claimed: "Meghan's position is that the question was settled years ago. She isn't interested in recreating a hybrid royal existence now that they have established an entirely different future in America

"She supports Harry having a relationship with his father and pursuing the work that matters to him in Britain, but that doesn't mean she wants to become a working member of the Royal Family again."

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