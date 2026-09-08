Prince Harry Has Not Spoken to King Charles Since Returning to the U.K. 2 Weeks Ago — Amid Clash Over Bombshell Letter

Charles was on a summer break in Balmoral when Harry told him about relocating back to Great Britain with his wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

The monarch, 77, was reportedly with his eldest son Prince William, 44, when Harry informed the king, three days before the news was made public.

But the pair have had zero correspondence since.

A royal source claimed to The Mirror: "Harry has spoken openly about desperately wanting reconciliation, and yet he is the one keeping his father and his family in the dark about major developments such as moving back to the U.K.

"Such behavior just makes it harder to deal with the Sussexes or know their true motives for moving their entire lives back to Harry's homeland. The whole family are perplexed about the situation."