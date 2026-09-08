Queen Elizabeth II Banned Charles and Camilla From 'Overt Displays of Affection' Around Her, Source Claims

Charles and Camilla first met in the 1970s and engaged in an on-again, off-again extramarital affair while the would-be king was married to Princess Diana.

Four years after their divorce – and three years after Diana's death – the pair was able to be much more open about their love, but according to a source, Elizabeth did not want to know anything about their intimate life.

"Charles and Camilla are notorious among the aristocrats and upper-class people they mix with for their raucous love play," a source alleged in resurfaced comments from 2000.

"Senior palace officials have asked that there be no overt displays of affection around the queen, and on any overnight stays when they're under the same roof, the usual rule is silence after 11 p.m. unless there's a late function," added the source.