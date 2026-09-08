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Home > Royals News > Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II Banned Charles and Camilla From 'Overt Displays of Affection' Around Her, Source Claims

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly had rules regarding PDA at Balmoral, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly had rules regarding PDA at Balmoral, according to a source.

Sept. 8 2026, Updated 2:06 p.m. ET

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Queen Elizabeth II was not fond of then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' open displays of affection around her, according to a source.

On the fourth anniversary of her death, RadarOnline.com revisits the queen's comical ban on the royal lovers in the years before their marriage.

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Charles and Camilla Known for 'Raucous Love Play,' Source Claims

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Charles and Camilla got married in 2005.
Source: MEGA

Charles and Camilla got married in 2005.

Charles and Camilla first met in the 1970s and engaged in an on-again, off-again extramarital affair while the would-be king was married to Princess Diana.

Four years after their divorce – and three years after Diana's death – the pair was able to be much more open about their love, but according to a source, Elizabeth did not want to know anything about their intimate life.

"Charles and Camilla are notorious among the aristocrats and upper-class people they mix with for their raucous love play," a source alleged in resurfaced comments from 2000.

"Senior palace officials have asked that there be no overt displays of affection around the queen, and on any overnight stays when they're under the same roof, the usual rule is silence after 11 p.m. unless there's a late function," added the source.

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Charles and Camilla's Balmoral Accomodations

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly had rules for Charles and Camilla's visits to Balmoral.
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly had rules for Charles and Camilla's visits to Balmoral.

At the time, Camilla was said to be welcome to join Charles on a trip to Balmoral that year alongside young Prince William and Prince Harry, despite the fact that the couple was not yet married. However, Queen Elizabeth reportedly had some firm guidelines.

The pair would need to stay the night at Birkhall nearby instead of with her at the Scottish castle, and they would also need to keep things quiet there.

"If they don't keep everybody awake, then on future occasions they will probably be allowed to share the same accommodation as the queen," the source claimed.

"The queen has never spoken to her children about matters such as s--, affection and love," noted an insider at the time. "To listen to them making love every night would be torture."

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Queen Elizabeth Horrified by Crude Leaked Tapes From 1989

Charles and Camilla were involved in a scandal when an intimate call of theirs was leaked.
Source: MEGA

Charles and Camilla were involved in a scandal when an intimate call of theirs was leaked.

Queen Elizabeth was also said to be "absolutely horrified" when she heard of the crude things Charles said about his relationship with Camilla in a recorded telephone conversation from 1989, per palace insiders.

In the conversation, Charles told her he'd want to "live inside" Camilla's "trousers" and joked about being reincarnated as her tampon.

"My luck to be chucked down the lavatory and go on and on forever swirling round on the top, never going down," he joked at the time.

Upon the release of the tapes, both Charles and Camilla faced intense public backlash, and the incident became known as "Tampongate."

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Queen Elizabeth II Died at 96

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Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022.
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, at age 96. She was at her castle in Scotland and was surrounded by family, including Charles, Princess Anne, Camilla, and support staff.

Although Prince Harry and Prince William both traveled to Balmoral to attempt to see the queen one last time, they both arrived after she died.

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