Queen Camilla Reveals her Private Turmoil of King Charles' Cancer Battle and Explains Why Royals Wanted Secret Out

Camilla told of her anguish during a 2024 trip to U.K.-based cancer charity Maggie’s, when she had to keep quiet about the 77-year-old monarch’s diagnosis before it was made public.

She has revealed defiant King Charles declared, "This is my way. I am going to cope with it," when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Camilla added: "It had never really come back to roost at home, and suddenly your husband is diagnosed and you think, 'Goodness.'"

The royal made her comments in a film celebrating 30 years of the Maggie’s drop-in centres.

Speaking about her visit in January 2024, the Queen said: "I remember coming to see Maggie's just after the King had been diagnosed and nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult.