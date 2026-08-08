EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Hits Record Approval 'As Cancer Battle Boosts Support'

Just 16 percent said he was doing badly.

The findings also follow a year in which Charles, 77, completed a state visit to Washington, met Donald Trump, 80, in the US capital, received Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, and saw the couple's children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, for the first time in more than four years.

A royal source exclusively told us: "The King has benefited from looking visible, disciplined and unflustered at a time when the monarchy needed steadiness. People can see the work, from diplomacy to the finances, and that matters."

The source added: "His illness has also brought a note of sympathy without removing the sense that he is still carrying out the job, with his cancer battle basically boosting support from him across Britain and the Commonwealth. For many people, that combination has made him seem more human and more determined."