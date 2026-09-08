Barron Trump Could Face Congressional Subpoena Over Alleged Andrew Tate Ties if Democrats Take House
Sept. 8 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
A progressive Democratic lawmaker continues to turn up the heat on Barron Trump, demanding answers about what connections the president’s youngest son may have had with controversial manosphere influencer Andrew Tate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari is already chomping at the bit to open investigations into the Trump family if the Democrats take back the House in the November 2026 midterm election, and President Donald Trump's 20-year-old son is near the top of her list of targets.
Democratic Rep Wants Investigation into Tate Brothers and Trump Family
"We need to look at their financial dealings, how they have used the U.S. government and leverage their dad's presidency to make billions of dollars, whether it’s Don Jr. with the defense contracts that he's forced the government to engage in, or Barron Trump with his crypto schemes and his friendship with people like the Tate brothers," Ansari, 34, said during a September 5 appearance on MS Now.
The comment came one day after Andrew was indicted on a slew of charges in Romania, including trafficking minors, money laundering, s-- with a minor, and witness tampering, while Tristan was indicted for alleged complicity in the crimes.
The controversial siblings remain locked up in a Miami federal detention center as they battle extradition to the United Kingdom.
Allegations That Barron Trump Had a Zoom Call With Andrew Tate in 2024
There have never been any direct public ties between Barron and the Tate brothers.
However, New York Times reporter Megan Twohey claimed in a December 2025 appearance on PBS NewsHour that the outlet had discovered proof that tech-savvy Barron was a "fan" of the Tates and spoke with Andrew in a 2024 Zoom call while handling his father's social media appearance strategy during the tycoon's successful campaign for a second term as president.
"They actually spoke by Zoom last year with a mutual friend, who told me that Barron is a big fan of the Tates and that, on this call, they had actually discussed the Romanian case and how they thought it was just an effort to silence the Tates, a politically motivated criminal investigation," Twohey alleged.
A spokesperson for the brothers slammed the NYT reporting, calling any connection between Barron and Andrew "fake news."
'I’m Very Close With the Trump Family'
Andrew previously claimed he spoke with Barron following the 2024 assassination attempt on his father at a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally, telling reporters, "I'm very close with the Trump family. I know them well."
Donald Trump Jr. commented under one of Andrew's posts on X in May 2023 about his ongoing detention in Romania, calling it "absolute insanity."
The Romanian government finally lifted travel restrictions on the Tate brothers in February 2025, a month after The Don was sworn in for a second term as president.
Tate Brothers Fighting Legal Battles In U.K. and Romania
The brothers now face a sprawling international legal battle, with a U.S. judge set to weigh Britain's bid to extradite them to face criminal charges there, while their newly revived Romanian case moves through judicial review and could ultimately proceed without them.
Both Andrew and Tristan have vehemently denied the charges against them.