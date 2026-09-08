Barron Trump Could Face Congressional Subpoena Over Alleged Andrew Tate Ties if Democrats Take House

"We need to look at their financial dealings, how they have used the U.S. government and leverage their dad's presidency to make billions of dollars, whether it’s Don Jr. with the defense contracts that he's forced the government to engage in, or Barron Trump with his crypto schemes and his friendship with people like the Tate brothers," Ansari, 34, said during a September 5 appearance on MS Now.

The comment came one day after Andrew was indicted on a slew of charges in Romania, including trafficking minors, money laundering, s-- with a minor, and witness tampering, while Tristan was indicted for alleged complicity in the crimes.

The controversial siblings remain locked up in a Miami federal detention center as they battle extradition to the United Kingdom.