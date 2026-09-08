EXCLUSIVE: How Dolly Parton is Making Chart History After Death Aged 80

The iconic singer, songwriter and actress died on August 25 – prompting a worldwide surge in streams and sales of a catalog spanning more than six decades.

Dolly Parton is making chart history after her death at 80, with grieving fans sending three of the country legend's best-loved songs simultaneously into the UK Top 10, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The following day, Parton became the world's most-streamed artist, recording nearly 80 million on-demand audio streams as listeners returned to hits including Jolene, 9 to 5 and Islands in the Stream.

A music industry source told us: "The reaction demonstrates the extraordinary place Dolly held in people's lives. These are songs audiences have known for decades, but her death has prompted millions of people to return to them at exactly the same moment."

Parton now has three songs in the UK Top 10 simultaneously – giving some of her most famous recordings their strongest-ever chart performances.

9 to 5, which Parton wrote for the 1980 comedy movie of the same name, has climbed to No. 5, making it her highest-charting UK single.