Lori Loughlin Files for Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage — As Split Sparks Major Financial Questions
Sept. 8 2026, Updated 1:41 p.m. ET
Lori Loughlin has officially pulled the plug on her 30-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli, filing for divorce and citing irreconcilable differences after three decades together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Full House alum listed their date of separation as August 31, 2025, two months before the actress publicly revealed they had split. The duo previously managed to weather a college admissions scandal involving their two daughters that saw both Loughlin and Giannulli spend time behind bars.
Lori Loughlin Is Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli
In legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, Loughlin indicated that the couple had already signed a prenup before their November 1997 wedding and would determine any spousal support later. The duo reportedly had a combined net worth of $160million.
The October 2025 confirmation that the duo was "living apart and taking a break from their marriage" came almost six years after the pair was arrested March 12, 2019, as part of the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.
The pair initially faced charges of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, honest services wire and mail fraud, federal programs bribery, and money laundering for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella 'Bella' Rose Giannulli, 27, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither girl having participated in the sport.
However, by May 2020, Loughlin and Mossimo reversed course and pleaded guilty.
Former Couple Sold Bel Air Mansion For a Discounted Price
Loughlin spent a total of 59 days in a Dublin, California, minimum-security federal prison, getting released shortly after Christmas in 2020.
Giannulli got a heavier sentence due to his greater involvement in the scandal, spending 134 days inside a Lompoc, California, federal prison before being granted early release to home confinement to complete the remainder of his five-month sentence.
Both received hefty fines and long community service stints.
Loughlin and Mossimo showed trouble brewing behind the scenes when they listed their massive 11,808-square-foot Bel Air mansion in January 2020 for $28.65million after initially trying to sell it in 2017 for $35million. The duo took a massive financial setback, parting ways with their home in July 2020 for $18.75million.
Lori Loughlin Welcomed Back Into Hollywood After Prison Stint
Loughlin was able to make a successful return to Hollywood following her prison stint, but their time behind guarded gates took a toll on their marriage.
"Their prison stints nearly destroyed their marriage," an insider previously said. "There was a lot of tension when they got out."
"She would have held it against Mossimo if she hadn’t been taken back into the acting community," the source shared, adding, "Lori isn't going to let Mossimo's jealousy slow her down. She wants to get him on board with her comeback, or she may leave him behind."
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Were Living 'Separate Lives'
By January 2026, the time apart hadn't healed any old wounds, especially over their past legal and prison drama.
"Lori is still extremely angry with him," an insider told People about the When Calls the Heart star and the fashion designer, while a second source claimed the pair were living "separate lives."
However, a third insider said Mossimo had softer feelings towards his estranged wife.
"He thinks she’s a lovely person and an incredible mom," the source shared, adding, "He wants everything resolved quietly."