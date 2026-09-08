Lori Loughlin Files for Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage — As Split Sparks Major Financial Questions

In legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, Loughlin indicated that the couple had already signed a prenup before their November 1997 wedding and would determine any spousal support later. The duo reportedly had a combined net worth of $160million.

The October 2025 confirmation that the duo was "living apart and taking a break from their marriage" came almost six years after the pair was arrested March 12, 2019, as part of the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

The pair initially faced charges of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, honest services wire and mail fraud, federal programs bribery, and money laundering for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella 'Bella' Rose Giannulli, 27, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither girl having participated in the sport.

However, by May 2020, Loughlin and Mossimo reversed course and pleaded guilty.