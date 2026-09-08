Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin Files for Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage — As Split Sparks Major Financial Questions

photo of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannull
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin has officially filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannullli.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2026, Updated 1:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lori Loughlin has officially pulled the plug on her 30-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli, filing for divorce and citing irreconcilable differences after three decades together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Full House alum listed their date of separation as August 31, 2025, two months before the actress publicly revealed they had split. The duo previously managed to weather a college admissions scandal involving their two daughters that saw both Loughlin and Giannulli spend time behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin Is Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: MEGA

Loughlin originally confirmed they had separated in October 2025.

In legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, Loughlin indicated that the couple had already signed a prenup before their November 1997 wedding and would determine any spousal support later. The duo reportedly had a combined net worth of $160million.

The October 2025 confirmation that the duo was "living apart and taking a break from their marriage" came almost six years after the pair was arrested March 12, 2019, as part of the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

The pair initially faced charges of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, honest services wire and mail fraud, federal programs bribery, and money laundering for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella 'Bella' Rose Giannulli, 27, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither girl having participated in the sport.

However, by May 2020, Loughlin and Mossimo reversed course and pleaded guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Couple Sold Bel Air Mansion For a Discounted Price

photo of Lori Loughlin Mossimo Giannulli mansion
Source: MEGA

The former couple sold their Bel Air mansion in 2020 for $18.75million after originally asking $35million in 2017.

Loughlin spent a total of 59 days in a Dublin, California, minimum-security federal prison, getting released shortly after Christmas in 2020.

Giannulli got a heavier sentence due to his greater involvement in the scandal, spending 134 days inside a Lompoc, California, federal prison before being granted early release to home confinement to complete the remainder of his five-month sentence.

Both received hefty fines and long community service stints.

Loughlin and Mossimo showed trouble brewing behind the scenes when they listed their massive 11,808-square-foot Bel Air mansion in January 2020 for $28.65million after initially trying to sell it in 2017 for $35million. The duo took a massive financial setback, parting ways with their home in July 2020 for $18.75million.

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin Welcomed Back Into Hollywood After Prison Stint

photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: MEGA

Loughlin was welcomed back onto Hollywood red carpets following her prison stint.

Loughlin was able to make a successful return to Hollywood following her prison stint, but their time behind guarded gates took a toll on their marriage.

"Their prison stints nearly destroyed their marriage," an insider previously said. "There was a lot of tension when they got out."

"She would have held it against Mossimo if she hadn’t been taken back into the acting community," the source shared, adding, "Lori isn't going to let Mossimo's jealousy slow her down. She wants to get him on board with her comeback, or she may leave him behind."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Queen Elizabeth II allegedly had rules regarding PDA at Balmoral, according to a source.

Queen Elizabeth II Banned Charles and Camilla From 'Overt Displays of Affection' Around Her, Source Claims

Photo of Barron Trump and Andrew Tate

Barron Trump Could Face Congressional Subpoena Over Alleged Andrew Tate Ties if Democrats Take House

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Were Living 'Separate Lives'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Lori Loughlin and daughters
Source: MEGA

Loughlin 's two daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, are extremely close with their mom.

By January 2026, the time apart hadn't healed any old wounds, especially over their past legal and prison drama.

"Lori is still extremely angry with him," an insider told People about the When Calls the Heart star and the fashion designer, while a second source claimed the pair were living "separate lives."

However, a third insider said Mossimo had softer feelings towards his estranged wife.

"He thinks she’s a lovely person and an incredible mom," the source shared, adding, "He wants everything resolved quietly."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.