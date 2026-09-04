Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate and His Brother Tristan Indicted in Romania on Multiple Charges
Sept. 4 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
Andrew Tate, master of the Manosphere, and his brother, Tristan Tate, have been indicted in Romania, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Romania launched an investigation into Andrew and Tristan, as the brothers have been held by American authorities. Andrew was indicted on multiple charges – trafficking minors, money laundering, s-- with a minor, and witness tampering. Tristan was indicted for complicity in the actions.
Andrew and Tristan Tate Slammed With Multiple Charges
Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism announced the indictment on Friday, September 4.
Prosecutors claimed the brothers acted as recruiters, using the temptation of a relationship to lure them in. However, once close to Andrew, they were allegedly forced into creating inappropriate content over a webcam service led by the pair.
One girl, age 15, allegedly was transported from the United Kingdom to Romania to make the content. Tristan was accused of taking matters physically, using aggression to coerce the girl.
The brothers allegedly racked up $1million through the woman and then attempted to "launder the money" through purchases of luxury vehicles.
Tate Brothers Deny Allegations
Their lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, said in a statement: "We will examine every aspect of [the indictment] with the same level of scrutiny and we will challenge any evidential, procedural, or legal deficiencies through the appropriate judicial process."
In the past, the Tate brothers have repeatedly denied allegations of criminal wrongdoing. Andrew was previously charged in Romania with r---, human trafficking, and forming an organized criminal group to s--ually exploit women.
Those 2023 charges did not proceed to trial.
Brothers Held in Florida Prison
Andrew and Tristan are currently being held at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) Miami in Florida. They were arrested on July 18, 2026, in connection with s-- crime and human trafficking allegations in the United Kingdom.
The pair are awaiting extradition to answer the charges. However, they've been adamantly fighting the request.
The United States has an active extradition treaty with both the United Kingdom and Romania. However, the Romanian government has not yet indicated if they plan to request extradition from the U.S. They are able to be tried in Romania in absentia.
Trump Admin: No Plans to Intervene
Upon their July arrest, President Donald Trump's White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told reporters "no" when asked whether the administration planned to intervene in the extradition to the U.K.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "There’s no role for us to play at this moment or maybe ever in that regard. But I’m not going to opine on (that)."
Joseph McBride, a lawyer for the brothers, wasn't necessarily surprised by the Trump administration's inaction. However, he did speculate that the optics of distancing himself from the Tate brothers could cost the Republican Party during elections.
He told Variety, "Andrew Tate was a material participant in ensuring President Trump’s victory, and if Trump doesn’t support him, and if the next people who are going to be running for office potentially are just like, yeah, down the river he goes, that young cohort of people will break with the Republican Party in the next election."