Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate and His Brother Tristan Indicted in Romania on Multiple Charges

Romania launched an investigation into Andrew and Tristan, as the brothers have been held by American authorities. Andrew was indicted on multiple charges – trafficking minors, money laundering, s-- with a minor, and witness tampering. Tristan was indicted for complicity in the actions.

Andrew Tate , master of the Manosphere, and his brother, Tristan Tate, have been indicted in Romania, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Andrew Tate was hit with the bulk of the charges.

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism announced the indictment on Friday, September 4.

Prosecutors claimed the brothers acted as recruiters, using the temptation of a relationship to lure them in. However, once close to Andrew, they were allegedly forced into creating inappropriate content over a webcam service led by the pair.

One girl, age 15, allegedly was transported from the United Kingdom to Romania to make the content. Tristan was accused of taking matters physically, using aggression to coerce the girl.

The brothers allegedly racked up $1million through the woman and then attempted to "launder the money" through purchases of luxury vehicles.