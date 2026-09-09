Inside Jimmy Kimmel's Controversial Jokes About Charlie Kirk's Assassination: Late-Night Host Was Aware Job Was 'in Jeopardy,' Source Claims

Kimmel returned to his television career on September 23, 2025, and claimed that it hadn't been his intention to "make light of the murder of a young man."

"I don't think there's anything funny about it," he told viewers at the time. "Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual — that was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make."

Despite his return, according to a source, Kimmel was "far from out of the woods" at the time.

"He must know that this is only a temporary reprieve and that his job is still very much in jeopardy," the source told Radar in resurfaced comments, noting that Kimmel had been "really struggling" with the situation.

This comes amid rumors that Kimmel's contract will not be extended by ABC next year. Page Six reported the show is set to end in 2027 after more than two decades on air.

However, a spokesperson for ABC told Us Weekly, "This information is inaccurate — any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative."