EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel Breakdown Fears Explode — Late Night Host 'Spiraling' After Best Friend's Sudden Death

Escobedo's sudden death at age 59 came less than two months after ABC booted Kimmel, 58, off the air for his comments about right‑wing activist Charlie Kirk's murder.

Despite condemning Kirk's killing during his September 15 broadcast, calling it "horrible and monstrous," critics accused Kimmel of politicizing the tragedy.

The network pulled the plug for nearly a week before the show returned on September 23, when a visibly emotional Kimmel offered condolences to Kirk's family.

His TV return should have been a triumph, according to the source, but Kimmel has not recovered from the "chilling" backlash.