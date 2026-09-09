Chinese Communist Party Building a 'Pro-China Force' Inside Chicago Public Schools — as Critics Rage 'Right in Front of Our Faces'

Taft High School, one of the schools that visited the consulate, entered into a partnership with a Chinese school, Shandong Jinan No. 9 High School. They signed a "School Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding."

At the official signing event, Principal Dr. Ryan Glowacz claimed the goal of the partnership was to "educate global citizens to create a better world."

The principal from the partner school is also deputy secretary of the school’s CCP committee. The official report from Jinan No. 9 claims the agreement was an effort to develop joint curriculum and teacher training. Additionally, it was intended to aid two-way student and teacher visits, according to a report from Natalie Winter's Substack.

Winters described the push as a "pro-China force."

Jinan No. 9's annual plan specifies the school keeps the CCP as a central part of its mission. They work to strengthen the party's leadership as a first priority by expanding the "ideological-political classroom." Additionally, the school's report claims to monitor public opinion and flex ideological control.