Chinese Communist Party Building a 'Pro-China Force' Inside Chicago Public Schools — as Critics Rage 'Right in Front of Our Faces'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
The Chinese Community Party is reportedly working closely with Chicago public schools, RadarOnline.com has learned, as staff and students from three local schools visited China's Chicago consulate for a "YES Friends" event.
A recent report suggested this was just one of multiple actions taken for students to "experience China and fall in love with China."
Local Chicago Schools Partner With China
Taft High School, one of the schools that visited the consulate, entered into a partnership with a Chinese school, Shandong Jinan No. 9 High School. They signed a "School Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding."
At the official signing event, Principal Dr. Ryan Glowacz claimed the goal of the partnership was to "educate global citizens to create a better world."
The principal from the partner school is also deputy secretary of the school’s CCP committee. The official report from Jinan No. 9 claims the agreement was an effort to develop joint curriculum and teacher training. Additionally, it was intended to aid two-way student and teacher visits, according to a report from Natalie Winter's Substack.
Winters described the push as a "pro-China force."
Jinan No. 9's annual plan specifies the school keeps the CCP as a central part of its mission. They work to strengthen the party's leadership as a first priority by expanding the "ideological-political classroom." Additionally, the school's report claims to monitor public opinion and flex ideological control.
New Book Set to 'Foster Support for China'
As for how these guiding principles will seep over to their new United States partner, it's unclear.
However, Chinese state media reported the programs help students in the United States "experience China and fall in love with China." One K–12 initiative introduced to American schools was meant to "foster support for China" among students by telling "China's story."
Further, Consul General Wang spoke to the initiatives in American public schools during the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. He described an initiative of "inviting 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study over the next five years."
Chicago Schools Hit With Criticism
The new initiatives drew backlash from citizens, who feared Chinese influence in American schools.
One person on X wrote, "The same schools that have brainwashed American kids to fall in love with the CCP also brainwash them to hate America!"
Another added, "Right in front of our faces. Do we even deserve our freedoms if we do nothing to protect them?"
A third noted, "No school district in the US should be pro anything that is not the US. Teaching history is important, but if someone wants to fall in love with another country, they can move to it."
Parallels Drawn to the Confucius Institute
The new school initiatives have reignited skepticism surrounding the controversial Confucius Institute. The organization promotes public education and cultural promotion programs of China. Confucius Institutes operated on 96 U.S. university campuses and supported programs in K–12 schools as of 2019.
However, those numbers have greatly diminished, leaving people to wonder if the new Chinese government program is their attempt to fill the void.
"When the Confucius Institute Has Lost Its Utility," one person speculated on X.
The Confucius Institute and new partnerships in Chicago are not confirmed to have a formal connection.