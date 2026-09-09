EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Hit With Lawsuit Over Pentagon's Stunning Chinese Military Blacklist U-Turn

Pete Hegseth has been dragged into a federal court battle after a major Chinese chipmaker accused the Pentagon of making a stunning U-turn — first deciding to take the company off a military blacklist, then putting it right back on months later, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

ChangXin Memory Technologies, Inc., known as CXMT, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense, Hegseth and other Pentagon officials over the company's designation as a "Chinese Military Company"— a Pentagon label for businesses the U.S. government believes have qualifying ties to China's military or defense apparatus.

Companies on the list face serious consequences, including being barred from certain federal contracts.