EXCLUSIVE: Trump Admin Demands ABC Lawsuit Be Tossed and Claims Disney – Not Jimmy Kimmel – Triggered FCC License Probe

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the dispute stems from an FCC Enforcement Bureau investigation into allegations of unlawful discrimination at The Walt Disney Company, including policies and practices involving ABC and eight ABC-owned television stations.

Government lawyers claimed Disney’s responses to FCC information requests were "deficient and nonresponsive" after roughly a year of investigation.

The filing states that the alleged lack of cooperation led the FCC's Media Bureau to order the eight stations on April 28 to apply for early renewal of their broadcast licenses.

ABC has accused the agency of retaliating against the company over constitutionally protected speech and has pointed to Carr's public statements about the network and its programming as evidence of alleged animus.