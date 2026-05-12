Jimmy Kimmel Pushing Himself Out of the Door at ABC — How Caustic Comic Shot Himself in Foot With Dead Trump Gags

ABC is getting ready to pull the plug on late-night lightning rod Jimmy Kimmel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host's cruel joke about first lady Melania Trump having the glow of "an expectant widow" fell with a thud just two days before the assassination attempt by an armed gunman on President Donald Trump, 79, at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, according to insiders who said the crack left execs fuming at the network's corporate parent, the Walt Disney Company.

Melania, 56, later called the 58-year-old comedian a "coward," saying "people like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate."