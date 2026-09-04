Inside Queen Elizabeth II's Famous Dance With U.S. President: Late Royal Moved Like a 'Dream' With 'Perfect Grace'

Despite their show of unity earning high marks from Pallini, there was still a bump in the festivities. The late queen's biographer, Robert Hardman, claimed the royal was left tickled by an embarrassing gaffe that occurred just before their dance.

As Ford and the Queen took the floor, the band mistakenly began playing the wrong song with some awkward implications – a move that Hardman claimed left Ford fuming.

"After the White House banquet, he led the Queen on to the floor for the first dance, at which point the band struck up: That's Why the Lady Is a Tramp," he wrote in an article for The Daily Mail. "Ford was incandescent afterwards. And the Queen? She thought it was hilarious."