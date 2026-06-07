EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Queen Elizabeth's Wedding With Prince Philip Revealed — And How She Started Admiring Him From the Age of 13

Their wedding took place against the backdrop of post-war austerity, with Britain still recovering from the destruction and shortages caused by the Second World War.

Yet the marriage of the 21-year-old princess and the former Greek prince offered a rare moment of celebration and optimism.

Their relationship had largely been kept out of public view, despite having deepened several years earlier after Philip spent Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1943 while serving as a naval officer aboard HMS Wallace.

A royal historian said, "What many people forget is that this was not a whirlwind romance. By the time the engagement was announced, Elizabeth had admired Philip for years and had formed a remarkably strong impression of him while she was still a teenager, when she was as young as 13."

The source added: "Despite concerns in some royal circles about Philip's background and suitability, Elizabeth's determination never really wavered. Those around her could see she believed he offered something very different from the more conventional figures who moved within royal society."

During Philip's Christmas visit to Windsor in 1943, Elizabeth, then 17, is said to have told her governess that he was "the one."

The King's private secretary later observed the young couple "frisked and capered away till near 1 am."