EXCLUSIVE: MAGA Leaders' Biggest Hypocrisy Laid Bare — How Trump's 'All American Family' Campaigners Keep Getting Sunk in Shocking Sex Scandals

That message has intensified amid concerns over falling US birth rates – which hit a record low of 1.57 births per woman.

The Trump administration reinforced the theme by recently launching moms.gov, a platform offering guidance on pregnancy, nutrition and childcare, alongside information about government-funded "Trump Accounts" for US citizen children.

The pro-Trump Heritage Foundation has also published a policy paper calling for tax incentives for married couples and greater support for stay-at-home parents.

Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News host and longtime conservative commentator, recently highlighted what critics describe as the movement's double standards.

Speaking on her podcast, Kelly declared: "Talk about a glass house!"

Her remarks came as Donald Trump, 79, criticized Republican opponents over their personal lives – despite longstanding scrutiny of his own conduct.

Trump has denied allegations surrounding his links to adult film star Stormy Daniels, but critics continue to point to the contrast between MAGA's moral messaging and the behavior of some of its leading figures.