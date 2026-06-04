EXCLUSIVE: MAGA Leaders' Biggest Hypocrisy Laid Bare — How Trump's 'All American Family' Campaigners Keep Getting Sunk in Shocking Sex Scandals
June 4 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
MAGA leaders have spent years championing traditional family values, marriage and motherhood – yet a growing list of high-profile figures linked to Donald Trump's movement have found themselves embroiled in allegations of infidelity, sexual misconduct and relationship scandals – which critics told RadarOnline.com expose a glaring contradiction at the heart of the right's family-first agenda.
The movement has increasingly promoted a vision of white picket fence America centered on the nuclear family, with men cast as breadwinners and women encouraged to focus on raising children.
Kelly Exposes MAGA Glass House Standards
That message has intensified amid concerns over falling US birth rates – which hit a record low of 1.57 births per woman.
The Trump administration reinforced the theme by recently launching moms.gov, a platform offering guidance on pregnancy, nutrition and childcare, alongside information about government-funded "Trump Accounts" for US citizen children.
The pro-Trump Heritage Foundation has also published a policy paper calling for tax incentives for married couples and greater support for stay-at-home parents.
Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News host and longtime conservative commentator, recently highlighted what critics describe as the movement's double standards.
Speaking on her podcast, Kelly declared: "Talk about a glass house!"
Her remarks came as Donald Trump, 79, criticized Republican opponents over their personal lives – despite longstanding scrutiny of his own conduct.
Trump has denied allegations surrounding his links to adult film star Stormy Daniels, but critics continue to point to the contrast between MAGA's moral messaging and the behavior of some of its leading figures.
Mistress Scandals Rock Prominent MAGA Men
The tension has become particularly apparent in Texas, where Ken Paxton secured support from Trump loyalists despite a series of personal controversies. Paxton's wife, Angela Paxton, filed for divorce last year, citing what she described as "biblical grounds."
Paxton is said to have moved in with his "Christian influencer" mistress in a $2million home in Dallas.
Other prominent administration figures have also faced scrutiny.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly admitted to multiple affairs during his first marriage, while his second marriage ended after he fathered a child with Fox News producer Jennifer Rauchet.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has similarly faced questions over his personal conduct.
Reports have alleged Kennedy documented numerous sexual encounters during his first marriage and later engaged in a sexting relationship with political journalist Olivia Nuzzi.
Kennedy denied any physical relationship with the reporter.
Women Turn Away From New Right
Critics argue such controversies rarely diminish support among MAGA voters, even as women within the movement are encouraged to embrace more traditional domestic roles.
Ashley St. Clair, a former conservative influencer who says she gave birth to Elon Musk's child, recently described feeling marginalized within conservative circles as a single mother.
Some women who once embraced the movement's anti-establishment energy now say they feel increasingly alienated.
New York magazine recently reported on young women distancing themselves from the "New Right" after encountering growing hostility toward female ambition and independence.
Anna, a former right-wing influencer, told the publication: "Over time, the language of New Right misogyny got way more tuned in to red-pill-type stuff."
The divide has been amplified by figures such as Nick Fuentes, the far-right Internet personality who has attracted attention for inflammatory remarks about women.
He's said women should be consigned to "breeding gulags" and added there are "no female philosophers" or "female generals or billionaires" as he thinks they are simply "mothers, w----s, nuns."
Critics Call Out Double Standards
As debates over gender roles continue to intensify on the American right, critics say the movement's commitment to family values appears increasingly difficult to reconcile with the conduct of some of its most prominent champions.
A political analyst told us about how MAGA's loudest voices are mired in scandal: "The contradiction is impossible to ignore. Many of the same figures promoting lifelong marriage, traditional family structures and moral values have faced allegations of affairs or other conduct that cuts directly against the standards they advocate.
"Maga's family-first message is built around commitment, fidelity and personal responsibility. The problem is that some of the movement's most visible champions have struggled to live up to those principles in their own lives.
"Voters have shown they're often willing to overlook personal scandals if they agree with a politician's policies. That's why these controversies haven't necessarily damaged support among MAGA activists.
"But there is a clear tension between promoting the idea of marriage as the cornerstone of society while repeatedly defending public figures accused of behavior that undermines that institution."
A source close to conservative family advocacy groups added: "The MAGA movement continues to champion stay-at-home motherhood, strong marriages and traditional gender roles, but there is often far less scrutiny when influential men fail to meet those same expectations."