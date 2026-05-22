Elon Musk's Baby Mama Sparks Firestorm With 'Space Technology' Allegation About 2024 Election — And Claims Billionaire Knew Results Before They Were Announced

In a TikTok video recently uploaded, the 27-year-old claimed she responded, "I am like, 'Oh, who's that?’ And he says that he has 10,000 lasers in space, referring to his satellites." According to St. Clair, it was at this moment that she became "rather uncomfortable" with what the Tesla founder was referring to at the time.

"He keeps going and says, 'This is not a piece they’ll see on the chessboard,'" St. Clair alleged. She then dropped a bombshell, claiming Musk sent her "internal data" from his work with the America PAC, alleging there were "real-time delta vote metrics" in the messages he sent.

She recalled, "And I'm just like, 'How the f--k do you have this sort of data?' You don't get this from door knocking. To have arguably the most powerful man in the world who is sending me things about using his space technology in the election."

The ex-influencer even claimed Musk boasted to have known the election results before they were released to the public.