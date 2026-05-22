Elon Musk's Baby Mama Sparks Firestorm With 'Space Technology' Allegation About 2024 Election — And Claims Billionaire Knew Results Before They Were Announced
May 22 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
The battle between Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair has continued, as his baby mama has now accused the billionaire of using his "space technology" during the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
St. Clair, who shares 1-year-old son Romulus, with Musk, alleged that back in October 2024, "Elon tells me that he is ready to release, in his words, 'an anomaly in the matrix.'"
'How the F--K Do You Have This Sort of Data?'
In a TikTok video recently uploaded, the 27-year-old claimed she responded, "I am like, 'Oh, who's that?’ And he says that he has 10,000 lasers in space, referring to his satellites." According to St. Clair, it was at this moment that she became "rather uncomfortable" with what the Tesla founder was referring to at the time.
"He keeps going and says, 'This is not a piece they’ll see on the chessboard,'" St. Clair alleged. She then dropped a bombshell, claiming Musk sent her "internal data" from his work with the America PAC, alleging there were "real-time delta vote metrics" in the messages he sent.
She recalled, "And I'm just like, 'How the f--k do you have this sort of data?' You don't get this from door knocking. To have arguably the most powerful man in the world who is sending me things about using his space technology in the election."
The ex-influencer even claimed Musk boasted to have known the election results before they were released to the public.
Did Elon Musk Know the Election Results Before Anyone?
"On Election Night itself, Elon left Mar-a-Lago early. I was at Mar-a-Lago, he told me over text, 'Yeah, I knew hours ago that [Donald] Trump won. My team has the best real-time data anywhere,'" St. Clair claimed. "First of all, how the f--k do you have real-time data on elections?"
She added, "Talking about this sounds crazy. I feel like I sound like a crazy person when I'm like, 'Yeah, he told me about his space lasers and the election.' This is … what the f--k."
St. Clair appears to be so fearful of knowing this information that she revealed all of her allegations have been "backed up with many people," and gave them "explicit instructions" on what to do in case something were to happen to her.
Reaction to St. Clair's wild claims was mixed as one person on X suggested, "I'm sure he said all that, but I think it's more about him trying to impress a girl rather than having any actual influence (on election night)."
Elon Musk Throws Millions at Trump Campaign
Another added, "Appreciate the heads up, but I already suspected long ago that Elon rigged it for Trump," and a user noted, "No one should trust her. She knew what she was doing."
"They know they stole the election and that there's evidence," a commentator added.
In response, an insider close to Musk went off on St. Clair: "This is total nonsense. The laser sky thing is just a three-dimensional chess metaphor, which she just doesn't understand."
Musk reportedly spent nearly $300million to help Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris.
Meanwhile, the duo has been duking it out after Musk revealed he would be filing for "full custody" of their son, because of St. Clair's "statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy." The filing came after St. Clair appeared to change her views to support the transgender community.
She had previously been asked to address her "blatant transphobia" in the past, to which she explained herself on X.
"I feel immense guilt for my role, and even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," St. Clair said at the time, seemingly referring to Musk's transgender child, daughter Vivian Wilson.
St. Clair added, "I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I've hurt." Earlier this month, St. Clair called out Musk for his anti-trans posts.
"I am sick that I enabled individuals who think it's acceptable for a grown a-- man to endanger the life of his child because he is so angry at this adult child having a life of her own," she said on Instagram.