EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK Return Sparks British School 'Chaos'

One Oxfordshire preparatory school has already taken the unusual step of addressing speculation directly.

A letter obtained by HELLO! reportedly told parents that "despite the gossip" there had been "no application" from Archie and Lilibet as of September 1, adding that its admissions department remained "ever vigilant."

The intervention came after reports suggested the Sussex children had secured places at a British school following their family's transatlantic move.

Their eventual destination has not been disclosed.

"The difficulty is that even a completely incorrect rumor can cause disruption," one insider claimed. "Once people believe the Sussex children might be attending a particular school, suddenly everyone is talking about security, privacy and press attention. That isn't a normal situation for teachers or other families to navigate."