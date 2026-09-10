Donald Trump Claims America 'Wouldn't Even Exist' Today if Kamala Harris Had Beaten Him in 2024 Election

Trump kicked off the midterm convention, which was modeled after the more traditional conventions held by each political party during election years.

The 80-year-old delivered the keynote address on Wednesday night in Dallas at what has been billed by some as "Trumpapalooza."

Meanwhile, the president's overall approval rating continues to crater at unprecedented levels, and Republican strategists are worried they could end up losing one, if not both, houses of Congress.

But don't tell that to Trump, who took a premature victory lap addressing supporters, and boasted that before he took office a second time, the country was in a tailspin.

"We were going down the drain. If we hadn't won the last election, I'm not sure that our country right now would even exist," Trump said. "It was going so bad."