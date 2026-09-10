Donald Trump Claims America 'Wouldn't Even Exist' Today if Kamala Harris Had Beaten Him in 2024 Election
Sept. 10 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has suggested that the U.S. would not exist today if Kamala Harris had been elected president in 2024, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president took the podium at night one of the GOP's new midterm convention, trying to convince voters to keep Republicans in control of Congress – by offering money for their votes.
Trump Touts Himself at 'Trumpapalooza'
Trump kicked off the midterm convention, which was modeled after the more traditional conventions held by each political party during election years.
The 80-year-old delivered the keynote address on Wednesday night in Dallas at what has been billed by some as "Trumpapalooza."
Meanwhile, the president's overall approval rating continues to crater at unprecedented levels, and Republican strategists are worried they could end up losing one, if not both, houses of Congress.
But don't tell that to Trump, who took a premature victory lap addressing supporters, and boasted that before he took office a second time, the country was in a tailspin.
"We were going down the drain. If we hadn't won the last election, I'm not sure that our country right now would even exist," Trump said. "It was going so bad."
'Complete Failure of a President'
However, Trump critics begged to differ online.
"We've alienated every ally, demonstrated to the world that Americans can't be trusted by electing Trump, destroyed our education and health systems, and turned the White House into an unprecedented grift machine," one person countered.
Another user blasted, "Complete failure of a president, complete failure of a political party. The rats should be fleeing the sinking ship at this point."
While one commentator targeted Trump's fan base: "MAGA shouldn't even exist in this country, much less inexplicably survive all of the arrows it takes on the daily for its dumb leader and his dumb lies... and yet here we are."
Voters Poised to Ride a Blue Wave in November
Trump's nerves about a blue wave come November were clear to see during his address. Besides his declaration that America was doomed without him, the president turned heads when he seemed to offer voters a bribe to vote Republican.
During his speech, Trump promised a $5,000 payment to every adult if the Republican Party wins both the House of Representatives and Senate on November 3.
"Because of our tremendous economic success, like in history, we've never had anything like what's happening, but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," he teased. "If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000.
"It will be called the Trump dividend."
'We Don't Have Surpluses to Give Away'
However, the "Trump dividend" left members of his own party divided – especially over how to fulfill the promise. With approximately 268 million adult Americans, the policy would cost the U.S. government $1.3trillion, immediately sparking inflation fears.
Such a deal could be considered illegal, with a punishment of up to a year in prison. Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a think tank in Washington, said Trump has no authority to send money to Americans without approval from Congress.
Goldwein added that dividends are something that companies pay when there's a surplus, but the U.S. is running $2trillion in annual deficits and has $40trillion in debt.
"The idea that we've had fiscal success is backwards and bordering on laughable," he said. "We don't have surpluses to give away."