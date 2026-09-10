Melania Trump's Camp Defends 'Hard-Working' Natalie Harp As Rumors Surrounding Young Aide's' Relationship With Prez Ramp Up
Sept. 10 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Melania Trump's camp has defended Natalie Harp amid scrutiny over the White House aide's close relationship with Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The First Lady’s senior advisor, Marc Beckman, spoke out in a bid to quash "gossip," which ramped up this week after it emerged that Harp received a $45,000 gift from the Commander-in-Chief.
Natalie Harp 'Gossip' Overshadowing Melania Trump's Work
In an interview posted on X, pro-Trump host Stella Escobedo teed up Beckman by claiming that "the mainstream media, they won't even touch" the work Melania, 56, has been doing during her husband's second term.
Instead, she noted: "They're endlessly obsessed with garbage tabloid gossip about Natalie Harp, who, by the way, is a loyal, hardworking White House aide to President Trump, a cancer survivor, who POTUS helped get off-label treatment for and saved her life."
Beckman responded: "The liberal media is ridiculous. They don't know anything about the first lady’s personal and private life.
'Hardworking And Talented'
"They don't even take the time to put us on air to cover these incredible achievements that our first lady has accomplished during this 47th and, frankly, the 45th presidential administration.
"What they need to do is look in the mirror because they’re all attacking this hardworking, very talented, very intelligent person in Natalie Harp."
Continuing on the subject of Harp, nicknamed the "Human Printer," he added: "And they are obsessed with the gossip about this first family. And I can tell you firsthand that it’s time for them to become journalists and stop looking at the gossip."
After Escobedo replied "there's nothing wrong with the relationship between Harp and Trump," Beckman added: "The media doesn't know about the First Family's private life. Period.
Trump's Cash Gift
"And what they do is they harp on the issues of gossip rather than going ahead and covering the substantial achievements of this first lady and, frankly, the president also, have conducted during this past year and a half."
The president rewarded Harp and other White House aides with thousands of dollars in gifts.
According to financial disclosures released by the president's administration, Trump forked over $45,000 marked as "Cash Gift for Holidays' to his controversial aide.
The payments, which totaled $135,000 and were attributed to Trump on the disclosure forms, were also handed out to aides Margo Martin and Chamberlain Harris. The trio of aides already receive an annual taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000.
Harris is the deputy director of Oval Office operations and an executive assistant to Trump, while Marin is the 80-year-old's communications adviser. However, neither has been pushed into the spotlight as Harp has been recently.
The 35-year-old is reportedly responsible for following her boss around with a portable printer filled with positive news stories.
"I doubt he paid them with his own money. Probably a gift from the taxpayers," one person on X suggested, referring to Harp's pricey gift.
Another doubled down, "Yeah, we all know he gave nothing. He never gives anything; he takes. It was the taxpayers' money," and one user asked, "This just doesn’t sound right. What do the ethics people say?"
"Ah, payoffs! They are unable to say anything negative about Trump," a commentator claimed. Harp's devotion to Trump was put on display in leaked letters she wrote to him in 2023, before he was re-elected to a second term in the White House.