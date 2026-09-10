Melania Trump's Camp Defends 'Hard-Working' Natalie Harp As Rumors Surrounding Young Aide's' Relationship With Prez Ramp Up

In an interview posted on X, pro-Trump host Stella Escobedo teed up Beckman by claiming that "the mainstream media, they won't even touch" the work Melania, 56, has been doing during her husband's second term.

Instead, she noted: "They're endlessly obsessed with garbage tabloid gossip about Natalie Harp, who, by the way, is a loyal, hardworking White House aide to President Trump, a cancer survivor, who POTUS helped get off-label treatment for and saved her life."

Beckman responded: "The liberal media is ridiculous. They don't know anything about the first lady’s personal and private life.