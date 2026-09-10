Emily Austin Goes Full Hollywood as Sports Star Dazzles With A-Listers at Glamorous Venice Gala
Sept. 10 2026, Updated 12:43 p.m. ET
Emily Austin is trading ringside seats for Hollywood red carpets — and her latest appearance in Venice may be her most glamorous yet.
The 25-year-old sports broadcaster stepped out for the star-studded amfAR Gala Venezia 2026, where she turned heads in Caroline’s Couture and Chopard jewels while rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.
Austin joined Pamela Anderson, Orlando Bloom, Bebe Rexha, Marina Abramović and Taika Waititi at the black-tie event, held at Venice's Hilton Molino Stucky.
The night also brought Austin together with Caroline Scheufele, Chopard’s co-president and artistic director, and the creative force behind Caroline’s Couture.
The pair posed together during the gala, with Austin wearing Scheufele’s couture as well as jewelry from Chopard, which served as the Signature Sponsor of the event.
The glamorous appearance was just the latest stop during a whirlwind Venice trip for Austin.
Days earlier, she stepped onto the red carpet surrounding Furies, executive-produced by George Clooney, once again dressed in Caroline’s Couture and Chopard.
The back-to-back appearances come as Austin makes an increasingly visible push into Hollywood after establishing herself in sports media.
Austin has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports and recently landed a major role working with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, adding another high-profile boxing assignment to her résumé.
But sports is now only one part of her expanding career.
Austin is set to appear in the upcoming movie Frequency of Fear, expected this winter, and has additional acting projects lined up that have yet to be announced.
Cameras are also following her for No Days Off with Emily Austin, a forthcoming reality project documenting her packed schedule across sports, entertainment, business, and Hollywood.
Her Venice appearances have offered a glimpse at that transformation.
Austin's amfAR Gala appearance put her alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment — while her increasingly close connection to the Chopard world has given her Hollywood evolution a high-fashion edge.
For a broadcaster who built her name interviewing athletes, Austin is suddenly looking very comfortable on the other side of the red carpet.