emily austin goes full hollywood as sports star dazzles with a listers at glamorous venice gala

Emily Austin is trading ringside seats for Hollywood red carpets — and her latest appearance in Venice may be her most glamorous yet.

The 25-year-old sports broadcaster stepped out for the star-studded amfAR Gala Venezia 2026, where she turned heads in Caroline’s Couture and Chopard jewels while rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Austin joined Pamela Anderson, Orlando Bloom, Bebe Rexha, Marina Abramović and Taika Waititi at the black-tie event, held at Venice's Hilton Molino Stucky.

The night also brought Austin together with Caroline Scheufele, Chopard’s co-president and artistic director, and the creative force behind Caroline’s Couture.

The pair posed together during the gala, with Austin wearing Scheufele’s couture as well as jewelry from Chopard, which served as the Signature Sponsor of the event.

The glamorous appearance was just the latest stop during a whirlwind Venice trip for Austin.

Days earlier, she stepped onto the red carpet surrounding Furies, executive-produced by George Clooney, once again dressed in Caroline’s Couture and Chopard.