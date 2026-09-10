EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage 'Completely Devastated' Over Sinkhole Wrecking Malibu Mansion

A source familiar with the situation claimed to Radar: 'This is a major setback for Nic involving a spectacular property that he paid an enormous amount of money for. Given everything he has previously been through with real estate and his finances, the prospect of substantial work and expense associated with another property has left him completely devastated."

Fire crews were dispatched to the vacant home at about 5.45 am following reports of a suspected gas-main break, according to ABC7.

Officials subsequently discovered that erosion had washed away ground beneath the driveway. Southern California Gas Company shut off gas supplies to the affected area.

The City of Malibu declared a local emergency over the incident, saying: "The Director of Emergency Services of the City of Malibu has declared the existence of a local emergency following a large sinkhole forming near 31630 Sea Level Drive."

Officials warned the expanding hole was restricting access for residents and emergency services, while an evacuation order was imposed on affected properties.