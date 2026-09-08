Nicolas Cage's Lavish $10.5Million Malibu Beachfront Mansion Ravaged by Massive Sinkhole as Driveway Caves In
Sept. 8 2026, Updated 6:13 p.m. ET
Forget Leaving Las Vegas... Nicolas Cage could be forced to leave his Malibu dream home, RadarOnline.com can report, after a massive sinkhole swallowed up part of his property.
The Oscar-winning actor's $10.5million beachfront property has started to literally sink into the ground, with a deep hole now reportedly occupying the space that was once his driveway.
'Coastal Erosion' Battered Nicolas Cage's Malibu Mansion
Cage had just purchased the 4,000-square-foot home in 2024 for $10.5million. Fortunately, the 62-year-old did not appear to be home at the time, and local reports suggested the home may have been under some sort of renovation when the massive hole opened up.
Authorities believe the 30-foot-by-30-foot hole was caused by "coastal erosion." The beach paradise was battered by days of high surf that pounded the Southern California coast after former Hurricane Marie developed in the Pacific.
Firefighters discovered the site when they responded to a report of a suspected gas main break. Gas company staffers were on site Tuesday, where they worked to restore the gas main.
Large orange cones lined the driveway border, which appeared to have swallowed a porta-potty.
Home Sweet Home in Vegas
While Cage owns the Malibu home, his primary residence is in Las Vegas, where he lives with his 31-year-old wife Riko Shibata, and their daughter, August.
But the National Treasure star seems to have a different philosophy about living in the gambling and party mecca – "What happens in Vegas... isn't much."
"If you really want to spiritually ascend, put yourself in the middle of Sin City and say 'no,'" he told the Wall Street Journal in 2024. "Say no to that whiskey on the rocks, say no to that strip club, say no to that casino. Just be completely dry with everything. I mean everything: intimacy, everything. See what that’s like."
Nicolas Cage Lives Life Clean
And it appears the Gone in 60 Seconds star practices what he preaches. Cage claims his life is rather ordinary now, insisting he starts "winding down" at 7:30 p.m. each night, "so I’m usually knocked out by 8."
He also admitted to meditating in the shower, where he will "just go through some sort of little mantra, if you will, or some phraseology that I repeat to start my day."
However, while he abstains from drinks like whiskey, Cage does cop to a powerful caffeine addiction: "I do think I overdo it. I get two strawberry-flavored zero-sugar C4 energy drinks. Each has about 250 mg of caffeine."
Nicolas Cage is in the Game
Cage has over 120 acting credits, including his upcoming role as former NFL coach/vide game icon John Madden. But earlier this year he revealed the two blockbuster movie roles he turned down, which ended up reshaping his career.
The actor said he nearly played supervillain Green Goblin in the 2002 Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire, but backed out, leaving Willem Dafoe to take on the role.
Cage also claims he was set to play Lloyd Christmas in the Farrelly Brothers' classic Dumb and Dumber, a role Jim Carrey eventually scored and made famous.
Despite both films becoming blockbusters, Cage said he does not regret his decisions.
"I liked the idea of (Spider-Man director) Sam Raimi, because of Evil Dead 1 and 2, and I wanted to work with him, but I had this other film called Adaptation," Cage told Variety, adding, "It happened with Jim (Carrey) and Dumb and Dumber, and I said, 'I'm going to do this other film called Leaving Las Vegas," a role for which he was rewarded the Best Actor Oscar. "And with Sam, I told him, 'I'm going to do Adaptation.' Both those decisions were the right ones for me, and I'm happy with those results."