Nicolas Cage's Lavish $10.5Million Malibu Beachfront Mansion Ravaged by Massive Sinkhole as Driveway Caves In

The Oscar-winning actor's $10.5million beachfront property has started to literally sink into the ground, with a deep hole now reportedly occupying the space that was once his driveway.

Forget Leaving Las Vegas... Nicolas Cage could be forced to leave his Malibu dream home, RadarOnline.com can report, after a massive sinkhole swallowed up part of his property.

Cage had just purchased the 4,000-square-foot home in 2024 for $10.5million. Fortunately, the 62-year-old did not appear to be home at the time, and local reports suggested the home may have been under some sort of renovation when the massive hole opened up.

Authorities believe the 30-foot-by-30-foot hole was caused by "coastal erosion." The beach paradise was battered by days of high surf that pounded the Southern California coast after former Hurricane Marie developed in the Pacific.

Firefighters discovered the site when they responded to a report of a suspected gas main break. Gas company staffers were on site Tuesday, where they worked to restore the gas main.

Large orange cones lined the driveway border, which appeared to have swallowed a porta-potty.