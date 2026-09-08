TV Host Sentenced to Death by Hanging After Conviction in Massive Synthetic Drug Trafficking Case
Sept. 8 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Khalifa, an Egyptian TV presenter, was sentenced to death after a recent criminal conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Khalifa was one of 12 defendants who were found guilty of playing a role in a drug trafficking network.
Sarah Khalifa Sentenced to Death
Khalifa, known for hosting a crime-related show called Mission Impossible, was accused of organizing a criminal gang "specializing in importing substances used in the manufacture of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking," alongside the other defendants.
Prosecutors alleged Khalifa, as well as 27 additional individuals, took on various roles in importing materials, manufacturing drugs, and distributing them, according to a local al-Ahram newspaper. The drugs were allegedly stored at a residential property.
During the investigation, 750 kilograms of synthetic narcotics and raw materials were seized, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors used 20 witness statements as part of their case. They additionally referred to photographs, videos, and text messages, which allegedly showed the criminal activities.
According to Al Jazeera, Khalifa was also sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting and filming her driver in a separate case. Khalifa was accused of filming him naked, allegedly in an effort to get him to confess to giving authorities information on a drug case.
Death Penalty Ruling to Be Appealed
In addition to the 12 sentenced to death, nine received life sentences, and seven were acquitted. Two defendants were placed on travel bans and watchlists as they have not yet been taken into custody.
Khalifa and the additional 11 who were sentenced to death were also ordered to pay an EGP 500,000 fine. The assets in the TV host's account were placed "under precautionary measures," according to the outlet.
The death sentences are not yet binding, though. The decision was made after consultation with the Grand Mufti, who makes Islamic legal rulings and gives religious guidance in Egypt. The ruling can be appealed. Khalifa is set to remain in custody in the meantime.
Her attorney told the BBC she plans to appeal the sentencing.
Viral Video Shows Sarah Khalifa in Tears
Khalifa swore to her innocence and wept after the sentence was handed down. "I have never smoked a cigarette in my life," she apparently said, according to viral footage. "I swear to Almighty God, with the strongest oath, that I have been wronged."
She apparently begged for "mercy and humanity." However, the video, reviewed by CNN, has not been verified for its authenticity.
Fans Support Sarah Khalifa
Khalifa boasts 2.6 million Instagram followers after her successful entertainment career. She began her career as an entertainment journalist at the Arab Radio and Television Network in 1994.
Hosting Mission Impossible took her career to a new high. The Egyptian show was about security and crime. It aired on the private Al-Mehwar TV channel, analyzing crime investigations in Egypt.
She received support from fans online. "Hoping that the Egyptian government will not carry out the sentence," wrote one person on Instagram.
Another added, "That's sad, especially dying by hanging. Maybe we don't know the whole truth? If she isn't innocent, then she has to pay for killing all those people. Only God knows what he’s doing and needs to take her away to protect lives..."