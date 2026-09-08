TV Host Sentenced to Death by Hanging After Conviction in Massive Synthetic Drug Trafficking Case

Khalifa, known for hosting a crime-related show called Mission Impossible, was accused of organizing a criminal gang "specializing in importing substances used in the manufacture of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking," alongside the other defendants.

Prosecutors alleged Khalifa, as well as 27 additional individuals, took on various roles in importing materials, manufacturing drugs, and distributing them, according to a local al-Ahram newspaper. The drugs were allegedly stored at a residential property.

During the investigation, 750 kilograms of synthetic narcotics and raw materials were seized, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors used 20 witness statements as part of their case. They additionally referred to photographs, videos, and text messages, which allegedly showed the criminal activities.

According to Al Jazeera, Khalifa was also sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting and filming her driver in a separate case. Khalifa was accused of filming him naked, allegedly in an effort to get him to confess to giving authorities information on a drug case.