Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick's Lawyer Threatens Legal Action Against Conspiracy Theorists Over Claims About Kids' Deaths: 'There Will Be Consequences'
Sept. 8 2026, Published 5:37 p.m. ET
Patrick Clancy is fighting back against what his attorney calls a “destructive defamation campaign” in the wake of ex-wife Lindsay Clancy’s mistrial over the murders of their three young children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His lawyer threatened possible legal action against the most unhinged social media influencers who have been attacking Patrick, with some even claiming he was the one responsible for the kids' deaths, warning they "should understand that there will be consequences" for spreading "misinformation."
Patrick Clancy Has Been Subjected to a 'Destructive Defamation Campaign'
Howard Cooper of Boston's Todd & Weld law firm put out a statement on Patrick's behalf on Tuesday, September 8, four days after a jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of finding Lindsay not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, after her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, argued she was in a state of postpartum psychosis at the time of the January 2023 killings.
"Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating, and destructive defamation campaign," Cooper said of his client, who found the bodies of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 7-month-old Callen in the basement after Lindsay sent him out of the house to run several errands.
After the murders, she reportedly jumped out a second-story window but survived. However, she was left paralyzed from the waist down.
"This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers, and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims," Cooper continued.
Lisa Rinna & Influencers Made Baseless Claims Against Patrick Clancy
Cooper was seemingly referring to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, who posted a sensational video on August 17 claiming, "Patrick did it. Patrick’s the one who did it. Not Lindsay. Patrick did it."
She alleged that women "don’t strangle" when committing murders, and numerous other MomTokers and other online figures repeated the same claims that Patrick, not Lindsay, was the true culprit.
Patrick Clancy Receiving 'Real Life Threats' After Mistrial
Cooper said that after Lindsay's case resulted in a hung jury, "This campaign, now fueled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real-life threats to (Patrick's) reputation, livelihood, and life."
“Enough is enough — this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop," the legal eagle demanded. "Those responsible should understand that there will be consequences, and every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally. Law enforcement has been notified," Cooper warned.
Patrick Clancy Took the Stand in Ex-Wife's Murder Trial
Patrick divorced Lindsay in February 2024, 13 months after the murders of the three youngsters at the former couple's Duxbury, Massachusetts, home.
He later relocated to New York City, where he married fertility specialist Rachel Danis in April of this year.
Patrick was the first person called by the prosecution in his ex-wife's murder trial.
The sales executive testified that Lindsay went into a "big spiral" in the month before the murders after changing psychiatric medications. Patrick told the jury that "she kept getting worse and worse" and had suicidal ideation and, at one point, shared thoughts about harming the children.
The jury heard Patrick’s blood-curdling 911 call, capturing him howling in grief after discovering his three children in the basement, moments after returning home from errands and finding Lindsay badly injured outside their home.
After finally being able to get words out, Patrick wailed, "She killed the kids!" who were found with exercise bands still around their necks after being strangled one by one.