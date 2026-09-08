Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick's Lawyer Threatens Legal Action Against Conspiracy Theorists Over Claims About Kids' Deaths: 'There Will Be Consequences'

Howard Cooper of Boston's Todd & Weld law firm put out a statement on Patrick's behalf on Tuesday, September 8, four days after a jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of finding Lindsay not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, after her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, argued she was in a state of postpartum psychosis at the time of the January 2023 killings.

"Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating, and destructive defamation campaign," Cooper said of his client, who found the bodies of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 7-month-old Callen in the basement after Lindsay sent him out of the house to run several errands.

After the murders, she reportedly jumped out a second-story window but survived. However, she was left paralyzed from the waist down.

"This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers, and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims," Cooper continued.