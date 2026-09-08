Left-Wing Podcaster Claims MAGA Men Are 'Horrible in Bed' — As She Shares Crude Details About Their Manhoods

Left-wing influencers Angie "Pumps" Sullivan and Jennifer Welch spilled the tea on their opinions on the GOP in the latest episode of their show, I've Had It .

Donald Trump 's male supporters were accused of being lacking in the bedroom by a podcaster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Angie 'Pumps' Sullivan and Jennifer Welch dished about what their friends have told them.

"This is anecdotal, but in my friend group that's out there in the wild dating, with 100 percent returns on every person that I know that has slept with somebody in MAGA — like didn’t know they were MAGA or kinda, was on the back burner or kinda knew but was denying it — horrible in bed. Horrible." Sullivan said. "100 percent returns on that."

Sullivan and Welch have gained a following for their liberal views and critiques of President Trump. But on their most recent podcast , Sullivan focused on the president's fan base, sharing that while she couldn't personally vouch for her theory, she has never heard good things about MAGA men in bed from her single friends.

Welch chimed in with her own agreement before asking if her friend had asked about the size of MAGA men.

"Yes, yes!" Sullivan fired back, before outing, "One (guy) we like to affectionately refer to as 'Two-Inch Slim.'"

After Welch seemed surprised by the allegation, Sullivan clarified, "I mean, I don't think it was two inches, but that's how we refer to it in our..." she said, stopping mid-sentence to ponder, "I wonder what Two-Inch Slim is doing today."

A shocked Welch could only comment, "This is why they hate liberal women right there. I mean this is it," which sent both women into a loud laugh.