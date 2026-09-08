Left-Wing Podcaster Claims MAGA Men Are 'Horrible in Bed' — As She Shares Crude Details About Their Manhoods
Sept. 8 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's male supporters were accused of being lacking in the bedroom by a podcaster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Left-wing influencers Angie "Pumps" Sullivan and Jennifer Welch spilled the tea on their opinions on the GOP in the latest episode of their show, I've Had It.
'Two-Inch Slim'
Sullivan and Welch have gained a following for their liberal views and critiques of President Trump. But on their most recent podcast, Sullivan focused on the president's fan base, sharing that while she couldn't personally vouch for her theory, she has never heard good things about MAGA men in bed from her single friends.
"This is anecdotal, but in my friend group that's out there in the wild dating, with 100 percent returns on every person that I know that has slept with somebody in MAGA — like didn’t know they were MAGA or kinda, was on the back burner or kinda knew but was denying it — horrible in bed. Horrible." Sullivan said. "100 percent returns on that."
Welch chimed in with her own agreement before asking if her friend had asked about the size of MAGA men.
"Yes, yes!" Sullivan fired back, before outing, "One (guy) we like to affectionately refer to as 'Two-Inch Slim.'"
After Welch seemed surprised by the allegation, Sullivan clarified, "I mean, I don't think it was two inches, but that's how we refer to it in our..." she said, stopping mid-sentence to ponder, "I wonder what Two-Inch Slim is doing today."
A shocked Welch could only comment, "This is why they hate liberal women right there. I mean this is it," which sent both women into a loud laugh.
'They Hate Women'
But online, it appeared Sullivan had some supporters.
"LMFAO! I don't even try to date anymore because there are too many conservative single men in my age range!!!!!! I wonder why?" one person commented, as another noted, "Selfish people generally make unsatisfactory partners unless one has a psychological attraction to that."
One person insisted, "Go to ANY American right-wing blog and ask them about the downfall of America. They will say it was the 19th Amendment, which should immediately be repealed. Freaking imbeciles. They hate women."
Another person snarked, "But don't these men make up for it with their big pickup trucks, firearms, poor hygiene, and low income?"
Podcasters Joked About JD Vance Love Triangle
Sullivan and Welch have raised eyebrows with some of their previous conversations, including shipping Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk.
During a discussion with Former MSNBC host Joy Reid, the ladies concluded the hypothetical scenario might appeal to MAGA voters, as Reid suggested some MAGA supporters may not prefer Vance as the 2028 presidential candidate because his wife, Usha, is Indian American.
"They can't have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the Brown Hindu wife," Reid told hosts Welch and Sullivan. "They're also Christian nationalists. That ain't going to work. That's why he's throwing his wife under the bus."
Could a Divorce Help JD Vance's Chances?
While discussing Kirk and Vance, Reid even went so far as to suggest a divorce could be beneficial to the Veep's political career – and his wife may even support it.
"Wouldn't it be the most perfect fairytale, MAGA fairytale, if he finally sees the light that he needs a White queen instead of this Brown Hindu?" the former news host remarked. "I mean, I'm not saying that's happening, or maybe that Usha is even in on it."