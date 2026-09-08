EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Shocked' by King Charles' Megxit Letter

His extraordinary intervention comes as the Sussexes' security arrangements are reportedly due to be discussed by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec.

A spokesman for Harry and Markle said: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."

A royal source said the timing and manner of the clarification had caused "frustration" and "shock" within the Sussex camp, particularly because the couple's return had already placed their relationship with Buckingham Palace under renewed scrutiny.

The insider claimed: "Harry and Meghan understood that their constitutional position had not suddenly changed because they moved home. What surprised and shocked them was discovering that such significant guidance concerning them was being circulated without them being given the courtesy of knowing beforehand."