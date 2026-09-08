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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Shocked' by King Charles' Megxit Letter

Photo of King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

It appears King Charles has put his foot in the ground when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's status.

Sept. 8 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have been left stunned by King Charles' intervention over their return to Britain after learning about his formal clarification of their royal status without the warning they had expected, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 41 and 45, returned to the UK on August 26 after six years away, but Charles, 77, has reiterated their move does not alter the agreement reached when they stepped down as working royals in 2020.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Surprised' by Palace Letter

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Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle were said to have been 'surprised' by a letter sent by the Palace.

His extraordinary intervention comes as the Sussexes' security arrangements are reportedly due to be discussed by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec.

A spokesman for Harry and Markle said: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."

A royal source said the timing and manner of the clarification had caused "frustration" and "shock" within the Sussex camp, particularly because the couple's return had already placed their relationship with Buckingham Palace under renewed scrutiny.

The insider claimed: "Harry and Meghan understood that their constitutional position had not suddenly changed because they moved home. What surprised and shocked them was discovering that such significant guidance concerning them was being circulated without them being given the courtesy of knowing beforehand."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'No Longer Working Members of Royal Family'

Photo of Queen Camilla King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The letter confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'nonworking royals.'

Charles instructed Lord Chamberlain Lord Benyon to contact government departments, military figures, and others following requests for guidance about how Harry and Markle should be treated.

The letter states: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared."

It stresses the Sussexes "are no longer working Members of The Royal Family" and says that position will continue to be respected.

Another source claimed: "For Harry and Meghan, this inevitably felt like a very public drawing of boundaries almost immediately after their return. The substance may not have been unexpected, but the way it emerged certainly was."

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Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The couple recently returned to the UK, but it appears there is already drama.

The letter also confirms Harry and Markle's HRH styles remain in "abeyance" and cannot be used.

It states: "The charitable work of the duke and duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

The clarification emerged on the same day Harry's first public appearance since relocating was revealed.

Tower Bridge Studios in London posted a photograph showing Harry pointing toward his signature on its wall.

The studio said on Instagram: "Thank you, Prince Harry for choosing Tower Bridge Studios! It was an absolute pleasure to have you in our studios and signing our wall – we look forward to welcoming your back again."

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The Firm 'Drawing a Very Clear Line'

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Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle's HRH styles will remain in 'abeyance'

The appearance could fuel speculation about Harry's future media or charitable activities, although no purpose for the visit was disclosed.

Harry and Markle's children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are expected to attend school in Britain near the family's reported countryside base.

The King's guidance also stresses security matters concerning the Sussexes "should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities."

A palace source claimed: "This was not about stripping anything else away from Harry and Meghan. It was about drawing a very clear line. They can undertake as much charity work as they wish, but they do so as private individuals. The Palace clearly felt that reminder was necessary before the Sussexes' public activities gathered momentum."

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