Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash Over Video of Daughter Arabella, 15, Horseback Riding on Beach Vacation Amid America's Economic Woes: 'So Out of Touch'

A photo of Ivanka Trump alongside a photo of Arabella on a horse
Source: MEGA; TWITTER/@IVANKATRUMP

Ivanka Trump shared a family moment to social media.

Profile Image

Sept. 8 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ivanka Trump shared a video of her 15-year-old daughter, Arabella, riding a horse on the beach – and critics were peeved.

The daughter of President Donald Trump shared the clip on X, showing Arabella with her arms outstretched as her horse ran by the shoreline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Hit With Backlash Over Beach Video

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka's critics speculated the post was 'rage bait.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, critics appeared fed up with the Trump family, who have called out for their life of luxury amid concerns of a potential affordability crisis.

In response to Ivanka's post, one person lamented, "I hate it here."

Another person added, "It’s so insane. It has to be rage bait. Like Ivanka, just post it on a private burner ig account for your elites (sic) friends."

A third critic chimed in, "As long as Ivanka and Jared get that new private island, all our suffering is worth it!"

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Cite Gas Price Concern

A photo of gas prices
Source: MEGA

Critics laughed that even the Trumps are feeling the strain of high gas prices.

Article continues below advertisement

People also mocked the current state of American gas prices.

"You can always ride horses as a means of transportation if you want to avoid high gas prices," one person wrote.

According to AAA, the average national gas price in America is $4.15 per gallon, as of writing, in comparison to the highest ever average of $5.02 in 2022. However, diesel prices are currently sitting at a record high of $5.90.

"Gas prices so high even the Trumps can’t afford to drive a car anymore," another person quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Trumps Called 'Clueless' to American Struggles

A photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Americans are listing affordability as a top voting issue.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka was slammed last month for showing off her beach vacation in Costa Rica where she was spotted surfing.

"While you are struggling to buy groceries, the first daughter and her large Secret Service detail (were) in Costa Rica surfing," one person said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States is experiencing around a 3.3 percent inflation over the past 12-month period. The Federal Reserve has a 2 percent inflation target.

Affordability has also become a top concern for the American public.

"Six-in-ten Americans now say that Trump’s economic policies have worsened economic conditions in the country. This is up from the 52 percent who said this in January and the 53 percent who held this view last fall," according to analysis from the Pew Research Center.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
President Trump has reportedly given aide Natalie Harp unprecedented access to his social media accounts.

Trump's 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp, 35, Spotted Typing Away During Prez's Bizarre Truth Social Spree — Fueling Questions Over Her Role

Photo of Barron Trump and Andrew Tate

Barron Trump Could Face Congressional Subpoena Over Alleged Andrew Tate Ties if Democrats Take House

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Blames Biden Admin for Economy

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump claimed the inflation rate will drop.

However, MAGA has dodged responsibility for problems with the economy in the past.

Former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged the public's concerns on affordability before stepping away from her post earlier this year, as she shifted the blame to the Biden administration.

"I would remind your viewers and the American people of who caused the affordability crisis in this country. It was Joe Biden, and it was the Democrats in this city when they were in power, and President Trump took immediate action on Day One to fix that," she said on My View with Lara Trump.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.