Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash Over Video of Daughter Arabella, 15, Horseback Riding on Beach Vacation Amid America's Economic Woes: 'So Out of Touch'

However, critics appeared fed up with the Trump family, who have called out for their life of luxury amid concerns of a potential affordability crisis.

In response to Ivanka's post, one person lamented, "I hate it here."

Another person added, "It’s so insane. It has to be rage bait. Like Ivanka, just post it on a private burner ig account for your elites (sic) friends."

A third critic chimed in, "As long as Ivanka and Jared get that new private island, all our suffering is worth it!"