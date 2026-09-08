Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash Over Video of Daughter Arabella, 15, Horseback Riding on Beach Vacation Amid America's Economic Woes: 'So Out of Touch'
Sept. 8 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump shared a video of her 15-year-old daughter, Arabella, riding a horse on the beach – and critics were peeved.
The daughter of President Donald Trump shared the clip on X, showing Arabella with her arms outstretched as her horse ran by the shoreline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ivanka Trump Hit With Backlash Over Beach Video
However, critics appeared fed up with the Trump family, who have called out for their life of luxury amid concerns of a potential affordability crisis.
In response to Ivanka's post, one person lamented, "I hate it here."
Another person added, "It’s so insane. It has to be rage bait. Like Ivanka, just post it on a private burner ig account for your elites (sic) friends."
A third critic chimed in, "As long as Ivanka and Jared get that new private island, all our suffering is worth it!"
Critics Cite Gas Price Concern
People also mocked the current state of American gas prices.
"You can always ride horses as a means of transportation if you want to avoid high gas prices," one person wrote.
According to AAA, the average national gas price in America is $4.15 per gallon, as of writing, in comparison to the highest ever average of $5.02 in 2022. However, diesel prices are currently sitting at a record high of $5.90.
"Gas prices so high even the Trumps can’t afford to drive a car anymore," another person quipped.
Trumps Called 'Clueless' to American Struggles
Ivanka was slammed last month for showing off her beach vacation in Costa Rica where she was spotted surfing.
"While you are struggling to buy groceries, the first daughter and her large Secret Service detail (were) in Costa Rica surfing," one person said.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States is experiencing around a 3.3 percent inflation over the past 12-month period. The Federal Reserve has a 2 percent inflation target.
Affordability has also become a top concern for the American public.
"Six-in-ten Americans now say that Trump’s economic policies have worsened economic conditions in the country. This is up from the 52 percent who said this in January and the 53 percent who held this view last fall," according to analysis from the Pew Research Center.
Trump Blames Biden Admin for Economy
However, MAGA has dodged responsibility for problems with the economy in the past.
Former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged the public's concerns on affordability before stepping away from her post earlier this year, as she shifted the blame to the Biden administration.
"I would remind your viewers and the American people of who caused the affordability crisis in this country. It was Joe Biden, and it was the Democrats in this city when they were in power, and President Trump took immediate action on Day One to fix that," she said on My View with Lara Trump.