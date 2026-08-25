Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash From Critics as She's Spotted Surfing in Costa Rica Amid America's Struggling Economy: 'Totally Clueless'

Ivanka, a former White House advisor, was photographed on a surfboard. She wore a long-sleeved top with black bottoms, and her hair was pulled back in a slick braid as she rode some waves.

However, her moments of relaxation were met with fury online. One critic wrote, "While you are struggling to buy groceries, the first daughter, and her large Secret Service detail was in Costa Rica surfing. "This is the Let Them Eat Cake administration. Totally clueless to your struggles," they added.

Other people argued the Trump family isn't clueless to the problem – "they just don't care." One person wrote, "They aren't f----- clueless! I’m so tired of people crying they are clueless! False! It’s that they truly do not give a f---! They do not care about the harm they are inflicting. Wake up!"

Another added, "They know. They don't care because it does not affect them. This family has committed the biggest money heist in history, in real time & not a soul is trying to stop them. America as we knew it is no more. For all of the things we know they have done, imagine how much we don't."