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Home > News > Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash From Critics as She's Spotted Surfing in Costa Rica Amid America's Struggling Economy: 'Totally Clueless'

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Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump was spotted on a vacation in Costa Rica.

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Aug. 25 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump's surfing trip has sparked outrage from critics who claimed grocery prices should be a primary focus, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's 44-year-old daughter traveled to Costa Rica for a four-day vacation, as American citizens cite the economy's condition as a top concern.

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Ivanka Trump Hit With Anger Over Surfing Vacation

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A photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Critics were offended by her luxury trip.

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Ivanka, a former White House advisor, was photographed on a surfboard. She wore a long-sleeved top with black bottoms, and her hair was pulled back in a slick braid as she rode some waves.

However, her moments of relaxation were met with fury online. One critic wrote, "While you are struggling to buy groceries, the first daughter, and her large Secret Service detail was in Costa Rica surfing. "This is the Let Them Eat Cake administration. Totally clueless to your struggles," they added.

Other people argued the Trump family isn't clueless to the problem – "they just don't care." One person wrote, "They aren't f----- clueless! I’m so tired of people crying they are clueless! False! It’s that they truly do not give a f---! They do not care about the harm they are inflicting. Wake up!"

Another added, "They know. They don't care because it does not affect them. This family has committed the biggest money heist in history, in real time & not a soul is trying to stop them. America as we knew it is no more. For all of the things we know they have done, imagine how much we don't."

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Concern Over High-End Lifestyle Grows

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Source: MEGA

Voters are becoming increasingly irritated with the Trump family wealth.

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Ivanka's surfing adventure came amid mounting scrutiny over the state of the American economy, which has been dubbed an "affordability crisis" by the public.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States is experiencing 3.4 percent inflation over the past 12-month period. The rate is higher than the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.

Grocery prices are a frequently cited concern. While the inflation rate for groceries is closer to 2.7 percent, Americans are reporting widespread difficulties with making ends meet.

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Americans Fear for Economic Future

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Source: MEGA

The affordability crisis is among the top concerns for voters.

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According to the Pew Research Center, 35 percent of polled Americans described the economic conditions as "poor." For comparison, only 24 percent of polled Americans described the conditions as excellent or good. Additionally, Americans generally aren't hopeful for future improvement.

"Six-in-ten Americans now say that Trump’s economic policies have worsened economic conditions in the country. This is up from the 52% who said this in January and the 53% who held this view last fall," the analysis claimed.

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Trump Blames Joe Biden Policies

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President Trump brushed off claims of an economic crisis.

President Trump's economic policies could impact the upcoming midterm elections, too, as voters seek relief from hardship.

A poll from Gallup determined that 28 percent of polled Americans find economic conditions to be the primary problem facing the nation. These issues include food, housing, federal debt, gas prices, corruption, and more.

For his part, Trump has scoffed at the rising concerns. He blamed the Biden administration.

“So I just want you to remember that if you’re paying a little bit more – a lot of it's come down now, we got it coming down very rapidly actually,” he said at a speaking engagement in July.

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