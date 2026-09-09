EXCLUSIVE: Alanis Morissette Sued in London by Tour Manager She Accused of 'Blackmail' and 'Framing Her for Drug Trafficking'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
Alanis Morissette's astonishing lawsuit claiming her tour manager was framing her for drug trafficking has taken a dramatic new twist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The suit filed this week accused Keren Urinov of orchestrating a "calculated blackmail campaign" and was ordered to "pay her a ransom under the gun."
Morissette Accuses Urinov of 'Increasingly Extortionate' Demands
This is after Urinov was arrested twice in the UK and Spain while traveling with the singer for concerts and was caught with cannabis and the animal sedative Xylazine.
Both times, she admitted to authorities that the drugs were hers and produced an Israeli medical marijuana license, being released on each occasion.
But that's when the blackmail started, according to legal docs.
Morissette says she was sent "increasingly extortionate" letters threatening to sue and for her to admit that the drugs were hers – unless Urinov was given a 15-year, full-time employment contract with bonuses.
Urinov Filed London Lawsuit Before Morissette's 'Blackmail' Case
The "brazen demand" was denied, and she "reluctantly" filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court on August 1.
While these claims have been widely reported by outlets around the world, Radar Online.com has discovered a shocking turn in the story.
We can disclose that Urinov – who worked for the entertainment giant Live Nation's Israeli arm – filed a High Court claim against Morissette in London 12 days before the singer's lawsuit.
On August 19, Urinov submitted the case to the highest civil court in the country for a "Part 7 claim" – which deals with professional negligence when two parties are in dispute.
Urinov is suing Morissette personally and her production company, Epiphany Productions Inc.
Particulars of the case aren't known yet, as no documents have been filed.
Urinov Hires Lawyers Fresh Off Major High Court Victory
Urinov is represented by top London attorneys Patron Law, which achieved a major result last month against Mitch Winehouse, Amy's father.
He claimed the late singer's former stylist Naomi Parry – represented by Patron Law – and friend Catriona Gourlay had secretly profited from auctioning 155 of the late singer’s items at auctions in the US in 2021 and 2023.
The High Court legal action failed after Justice Sarah Clarke threw out his claims, saying he knew "all along" about the sale and pursued them for cash in an "aggressive and unpleasant way."
He was made to pay substantial legal costs to Parry and Gourlay.