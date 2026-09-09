EXCLUSIVE: Alanis Morissette Sued in London by Tour Manager She Accused of 'Blackmail' and 'Framing Her for Drug Trafficking'

This is after Urinov was arrested twice in the UK and Spain while traveling with the singer for concerts and was caught with cannabis and the animal sedative Xylazine.

Both times, she admitted to authorities that the drugs were hers and produced an Israeli medical marijuana license, being released on each occasion.

But that's when the blackmail started, according to legal docs.

Morissette says she was sent "increasingly extortionate" letters threatening to sue and for her to admit that the drugs were hers – unless Urinov was given a 15-year, full-time employment contract with bonuses.