EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Files Bombshell Lawsuit After Lawyer Branded $500K Settlement Offer an 'Extortion' Threat Involving Explicit Video
Sept. 9 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Billboard chart singer Brian Evans has launched a bombshell new lawsuit against two attorneys and their law firms after claiming a $500,000 settlement offer connected to his ongoing legal war involving Carrot Top was falsely portrayed as an "extortion" threat involving an explicit recording, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans filed the 82-page complaint in Broward County Circuit Court on Monday, September 7, against attorneys Alice Ferot and Ronnie Bitman, along with AXS Law Group PLLC and Bitman, O'Brien & Morat, PLLC.
'Extortion' Filing
The complaint includes claims for fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, declaratory relief, and defamation per se, among others, and demands a jury trial.
The explosive dispute centers in part on a September 3 court filing submitted in connection with nonparty Scott Thompson, the comedian better known as Carrot Top.
That filing was titled "Communications Demonstrating Plaintiff's Extortion" and alleged Evans demanded payment before threatening to place a sexually explicit recording of Carrot Top in a public court file where it could be obtained and distributed by the press.
The filing branded Evans' communications "extortionate threats" and cited Florida and federal criminal statutes.
$500,000 Deal Proposal Details
Evans now alleges Bitman participated in preparing and publishing that document and falsely accused him of serious criminal conduct. His new lawsuit asserts the attorney had access to the underlying communications but allegedly omitted key context.
The actual communication attached to Evans' complaint shows he proposed what he called "Path A": payment of $500,000 in exchange for resolving all claims against Carrot Top, removing him from pending litigation, mutual releases, and dismissal with prejudice of the pending claims against him.
But before laying out the $500,000 proposal, Evans specifically addressed potential media coverage. "It is not a threat," Evans wrote, adding that he was not offering to "create coverage, stop coverage, or trade silence for money."
He instead said he expected reporters could cover a future public motion seeking permission to lodge a USB exhibit and maintained he could not control what news outlets reported.
Evans' lawsuit also targets Ferot over a separate controversy involving his federal action against Creative Artists Agency and Steve Levine.
He alleges a stipulation purporting to dismiss that federal case with prejudice was filed on December 3, 2025, despite his claim that he never knowingly or voluntarily authorized it.
Disputed Dismissal
Evans further claims he had not yet been enrolled to receive electronic filing notices when the disputed stipulation hit the docket. His consent for electronic notices was not entered until December 11, according to the complaint.
The federal case was eventually dismissed without prejudice for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction, and Evans filed an appeal.
In the new lawsuit, Evans seeks damages for alleged reputational harm, humiliation, emotional distress, and loss of personal and professional standing, along with other relief.