EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Files Bombshell Lawsuit After Lawyer Branded $500K Settlement Offer an 'Extortion' Threat Involving Explicit Video

The complaint includes claims for fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, declaratory relief, and defamation per se, among others, and demands a jury trial.

The explosive dispute centers in part on a September 3 court filing submitted in connection with nonparty Scott Thompson, the comedian better known as Carrot Top.

That filing was titled "Communications Demonstrating Plaintiff's Extortion" and alleged Evans demanded payment before threatening to place a sexually explicit recording of Carrot Top in a public court file where it could be obtained and distributed by the press.

The filing branded Evans' communications "extortionate threats" and cited Florida and federal criminal statutes.