Donald Trump Faces Bribery Accusations by Promising Voters $5k Each if Republicans Win Midterms

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president’s latest outrageous speech took place during the Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas , on Wednesday.

Donald Trump has sparked bribery accusations by promising to pay every adult $5,000 if the Republicans win the midterms.

The president announced his latest idea during the Republican National Convention in Dallas.

The president said the payment would be made to every adult if the Republican party win both the House of Representatives and Senate at the election on November 3 — and branded the cash incentive "the Trump Dividend."

He said: "Because of our economic, tremendous economic success, like in history, we’ve never had anything like what’s happening, but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000.

"If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000.

"It will be called the Trump dividend."