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Home > News > Paul Walker

Vin Diesel Stepped in as a 'Second Dad' to Paul Walker's Daughter After Hollywood Star's Death, Insider Claims

Vin Diesel has remained a present figure in Meadow Walker's life.
Source: MEGA

Vin Diesel has remained a present figure in Meadow Walker's life.

Sept. 11 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

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Vin Diesel was left devastated after his close friend and co-star Paul Walker died in a fatal car accident.

Nearly 13 years later, Diesel has continued to step up as a friend and father figure to the late actor's daughter, Meadow, who was only 15 when he passed away, RadarOnline.com can report.

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Vin Diesel Is 'Like a Second Dad to Her,' Source Claims

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Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding.
Source: MEGA

Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding.

"There’s not a day goes by that Meadow doesn’t think of her dad and talk to him," an insider told Radar in a resurfaced interview. "She feels his presence and wants to carry on the good work that he did."

Still, Diesel has become "like a second dad to her" over the years.

He even walked her down the aisle on her wedding day, when she said "I do" to Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021.

"We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal – and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start," Meadow told Vogue at the time. "It was a very intimate celebration."

The pair separated in 2023 and finalized their divorce in June 2024.

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Meadow Walker Joins Cast for 25th Anniversary of 'Fast'

Meadow Walker had a cameo in 'Fast X.'
Source: MEGA

Meadow Walker had a cameo in 'Fast X.'

Earlier this year, Diesel said that it meant "everything" to him to have Meadow with him as they celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious franchise in Los Angeles.

"Because I don’t know if I could’ve come to the red carpet I walked with my brother Pablo 25 years ago," he shared with Entertainment Tonight, referring to his nickname for Paul. "I don’t know if the absence ... I would have been able to survive. And Meadow adds a grace."

The Fast and the Furious debuted in June 2001. Since then, the franchise has grown to a whopping 11 movies, including a spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Meadow herself made a brief cameo appearance in Fast X.

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Vin Diesel Calls Meadow Walker a 'True Cousin'

Vin Diesel said Meadow Walker is the first person to call him on Fathers Day.
Source: MEGA

Vin Diesel said Meadow Walker is the first person to call him on Fathers Day.

Reflecting on their bond, Diesel confessed that she's become an important part of their family as a "true cousin" to his own children.

"She’s the first one to ever call me on Father’s Day. She’s the first one to show up to all the kids’ birthdays," he told the outlet. "She’s just such a blessing, and I’m so grateful to have her in my family’s life."

"I would die for her," he said.

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Meadow Walker called her dad her 'guardian angel' in a tribute post.
Source: MEGA

Meadow Walker called her dad her 'guardian angel' in a tribute post.

In 2023, Meadow took to Instagram and shared touching throwback photos of her with her dad growing up as she celebrated his 50th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel," she wrote of Paul. "Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."

Paul would have turned 53 on September 12.

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