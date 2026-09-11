Vin Diesel Stepped in as a 'Second Dad' to Paul Walker's Daughter After Hollywood Star's Death, Insider Claims

"There’s not a day goes by that Meadow doesn’t think of her dad and talk to him," an insider told Radar in a resurfaced interview. "She feels his presence and wants to carry on the good work that he did."

Still, Diesel has become "like a second dad to her" over the years.

He even walked her down the aisle on her wedding day, when she said "I do" to Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021.

"We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal – and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start," Meadow told Vogue at the time. "It was a very intimate celebration."

The pair separated in 2023 and finalized their divorce in June 2024.