Estranged Husband of Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Demands Spousal Support in Divorce, Reveals Prenup

paul walker actor daughter meadow divorce louis thornton allan support split pp
Source: mega;@louisthorntonallan/instagram
By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow’s estranged husband demanded spousal support as part of their divorce — weeks after she asked a court to terminate his right to support.

Louis Thornton-Allan filed his response to Meadow’s divorce petition, obtained by RadarOnline.com.

meadowwalker
Source: @meadowwalker/instagram

In his filing, Louis agreed that the marriage was over and with the date of separation listed by Meadow in her petition.

Meadow filed for divorce on February 15. The 25-year-old listed the date of marriage as October 17, 2021, and the date of separation as January 3, 2024.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She asked that her ex not be awarded spousal support. The two did not have any children from their marriage.

louisthorntonallan
Source: @louisthorntonallan/instagram
In her filing, Meadow revealed the two signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.

Regarding separate property, “The character of any and all assets has been determined by the premarital agreement entered into by and between the parties and their attorneys dated October 14, 2021.”

meadowwalker louis mega
Source: mega
In his recent filing, Louis asked that Meadow pay spousal support to him “per the pre-marital agreement signed.”

He asked that Meadow pay his legal fees in the case.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in December 2023, Meadow announced her separation from her husband of 2 years.

The couple released a joint statement that read, “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate.”

They continued, “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

meadowwalkerdivorce spousal support paul fast and furious
Source: MEGA
Meadow and Louis announced their engagement in August 2021. She posted a video on social media of her showing off her ring captioned, "<3 <3 <3 <3." The news came weeks after Meadow walked the red carpet for F9, one of the recent films in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

The pair wed in the Dominican Republic in October 2021. Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle in place of her father.

Paul died in a car crash in 2013. He was 40. Meadow was 15 at the time.

paul walker solo
Source: mega
