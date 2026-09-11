Karmelo Anthony's Alleged Racist and Homophobic Texts Exposed in Court Documents — as Convicted Killer's New Trial Bid Is Denied

The text messages were originally kept from jurors after an "off-the-record agreement" between prosecutors and the defense team was reached, agreeing to keep damaging character evidence about both teens out of the trial.

However, that controversial agreement apparently did not extend to a retrial – thus a 75-page court dossier on Anthony revealed never-before-seen photos of the teen killer posing with guns, using racist and homophobic dialogue, and threatening violence towards others and his school before he murdered Metcalf.

Among the files are a series of racist texts that Anthony allegedly sent to his girlfriend, Valeria Perez, in March 2025, in which he expressed sentiments like, "I f------ despise black b----es," and that "f---ing n---ers" all "need to go die."

In a separate rant about homosexual people in June 2021, Anthony told a friend: "These f------ gay people are f------ everything up," while later adding, "This n---a Joe Biden Gay ASB [as b-lls]."

Several of the photos show Anthony posing with various weapons, including a handgun and an AK-47-style rifle. There reportedly was also a video Anthony took of himself pointing a gun at an unknown house before running away on January 4, 2025.