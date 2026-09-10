EXCLUSIVE: Karmelo Anthony Kept in Jail as Judge Rejects Retrial Bid
Sept. 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Convicted killer Karmelo Anthony's retrial request in Texas was denied by a judge following a two-day hearing in the latest chapter in the racially fraught case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lawyers for 19-year-old Anthony argued that his murder trial was compromised due to strict courtroom rules that limited the public's access to the proceedings and allegedly improper instructions to the jury.
Anthony's Retrial Bid Exposes Secret Evidence Deal
Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being found guilty of killing white jock Austin Metcalf, 17, at a track meet near Dallas in April 2025 – despite claiming he'd acted in self-defense when he plunged a knife into the victim's chest.
Metcalf bled to death in front of his twin brother and teammates.
Lawmen said the deadly incident occurred after Metcalf and others told Anthony to leave a tent beneath the bleachers that belonged to their school.
The trial triggered racial tensions – despite the prosecution and defense both telling the jury the crime was not racially motivated.
The retrial attempt noted an off-the-record agreement between prosecutors and the defense team to keep damaging character evidence about both teens out of the proceeding.
Anthony's Lawyers Reveal Why He Didn't Testify
Both sides reportedly agreed to hold back information that risked further inflaming sensibilities – but Anthony's lawyers admit fears that prosecutors would go back on their word caused them to change their strategy late in the game.
Anthony ultimately did not testify.
During the appeal hearing, prosecutors alleged that Anthony had previously stalked an ex-girlfriend and had violent text messages on his phone, including a threat to "shoot the school up" and "Imma stab someone and lick the blood off the blade."
Following the conviction, enraged activists supporting Anthony slammed the decision, with some spreading a false claim that the jury was all white.
Anthony's Conviction Stands After Appeal Rejected
"What this process did is show that Black lives do not matter in Collin County," Dominique Alexander, a local Black Lives Matter activist, railed after the guilty verdict.
Following the appeal rejection, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said: "We respect, and expected, the court's decision denying the motion for a new trial. The jury's guilty verdict stands."
Anthony's attorney Russell Wilson said: "Our commitment to our client has not changed. We will continue to advocate vigorously on his behalf through every lawful avenue available."