EXCLUSIVE: Karmelo Anthony Kept in Jail as Judge Rejects Retrial Bid

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being found guilty of killing white jock Austin Metcalf, 17, at a track meet near Dallas in April 2025 – despite claiming he'd acted in self-defense when he plunged a knife into the victim's chest.

Metcalf bled to death in front of his twin brother and teammates.

Lawmen said the deadly incident occurred after Metcalf and others told Anthony to leave a tent beneath the bleachers that belonged to their school.

The trial triggered racial tensions – despite the prosecution and defense both telling the jury the crime was not racially motivated.

The retrial attempt noted an off-the-record agreement between prosecutors and the defense team to keep damaging character evidence about both teens out of the proceeding.