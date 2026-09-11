EXCLUSIVE: Trump DOJ Accused of Firing Immigration Judge 48 Hours After She Blew Whistle on ICE

A former immigration judge is suing the Justice Department after claiming she was fired just 48 hours after raising alarms about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conduct inside a San Francisco immigration court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Chloe Dillon – who served as an immigration judge in San Francisco from 2022 until August 2025 – accused President Trump's DOJ of retaliating against her after she questioned whether immigration agents had unlawfully detained an unaccompanied minor and raised concerns about courthouse enforcement tactics.