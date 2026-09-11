'Despicable' Pete Hegseth Called Out for Speaking About Iran War During 9/11 Speech at Pentagon

"Our warriors have fought an Islamic theocracy that has wished us death for nearly half a century, that cheered on 9/11," the former Fox News personality told the audience at the memorial ceremony. "A regime that has sponsored terrorist attacks against Americans for decades, killing thousands, including our comrades in Iraq and Afghanistan. But they did not factor in this president."

He continued, "We're still sending terrorists where they belong – to h--- – and tankers to the bottom of the ocean, where they belong. And we are ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

However, Hegseth's words were not well received on social media, as one person asked, "Why is he talking about the war in Iran on 9/11?"

Another critic raged, "Pete Hegseth is so stupid! It's an insult to the people who died on 9/11 to talk about Trump and the Iran War."