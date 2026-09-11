'Despicable' Pete Hegseth Called Out for Speaking About Iran War During 9/11 Speech at Pentagon
Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has been branded "despicable" for speaking about the war in Iran during his 9/11 speech at the Pentagon on the 25th anniversary of the attack on America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, September 11, the Secretary of Defense tied the war to the 2001 terrorist attacks, suggesting the conflict is a continuation of the war on terror.
'We're Still Sending Terrorists Where They Belong'
"Our warriors have fought an Islamic theocracy that has wished us death for nearly half a century, that cheered on 9/11," the former Fox News personality told the audience at the memorial ceremony. "A regime that has sponsored terrorist attacks against Americans for decades, killing thousands, including our comrades in Iraq and Afghanistan. But they did not factor in this president."
He continued, "We're still sending terrorists where they belong – to h--- – and tankers to the bottom of the ocean, where they belong. And we are ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."
However, Hegseth's words were not well received on social media, as one person asked, "Why is he talking about the war in Iran on 9/11?"
Another critic raged, "Pete Hegseth is so stupid! It's an insult to the people who died on 9/11 to talk about Trump and the Iran War."
Pete Hegseth's Controversial Tenure
"Hegseth is a national embarrassment and a disgrace," a user added, and one noted, "These speeches are very inappropriate."
Also on hand was President Trump, who did his part to mention the war in Iran during the ceremony: "We salute the service members working right now to ensure the world's number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never ever have a nuclear weapon."
Meanwhile, Hegseth has had a rough tenure as the Defense Sec., as recent polling data from Quinnipiac and Fox News showed his net approval rating is -22, lower than the approval ratings of Vice President JD Vance and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It is also lower than Marco Rubio's numbers.
The 46-year-old has been involved in everything from public meltdowns to odd speeches about "fat" military officials. He has also been accused of "embarrassing" behavior during classified briefings, and his recent firing spree of key military members has shaken up the Republican Party, according to sources.
Pete Hegseth for Prez?
Despite this, according to Vanity Fair, "there are active discussions among (Hegseth's) close advisers about a run for president in 2028." Hegseth previously joined House Republican Zach Nunn, who is running for reelection, at a campaign event in Iowa – a usual stop for those interested in running for president.
Rumors of Hegseth wanting to run for president did not slow down after NBC News reported that he "has floated a White House run with close friends and associates."
In response, Hegseth also downplayed the report and blasted on X: "100% false. We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous 'sources.' My only job: Make the Dept. of War Great Again..."
As for Trump, he also found himself in hot water on the September 11 anniversary, after he appeared to fall asleep at the Pentagon while names of the victims were read aloud,
Trump Falls Asleep During 9/11 Service
The 80-year-old sat near his wife, Melania, and seemed to doze off during the service. Critics were quick to call out the president on social media, as one user labeled him "disgraceful."
"Do we really have to wait until Trump is flapping his arms and pecking for grubs on the South Lawn before elected Republicans remove him from office as unfit to serve?" they asked.
Another said, "What a disgusting human being. He sure has enough energy to go campaign and spew lies and hatred but never stays awake for important events."