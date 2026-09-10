EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Forced Back Into Court Over Secret Evidence Used to Brand Drone Giant DJI a Chinese 'Military' Company

Companies on the list face serious consequences, including being barred from certain federal contracts.

The legal battle centers on Section 1260H, which requires the Secretary of Defense to identify companies operating in the United States that qualify as "Chinese military companies."

DJI, which manufactures consumer and commercial drones sold worldwide, has repeatedly appeared on the Pentagon's list. The company challenged its designation, arguing it violated due process, lacked sufficient evidentiary support, and was inadequately explained.

The Pentagon concluded DJI was a "military-civil fusion contributor to the Chinese defense industrial base" and alleged the company knowingly received assistance from the Chinese government through science and technology efforts connected to China's military industrial planning apparatus.