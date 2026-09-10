Trump Slammed for Whining About 9/11 Hero 'The Man in the Red Bandana' Being 'More Famous' Than Him: 'An Embarrassment to Our Country'

But those weren't Trump's only controversial comments at the ceremony. Elsewhere in the same speech, the president brazenly claimed to have rushed to the scene after the attacks to help, only to be carried away by firefighters amid fears that the neighboring United States Steel building was on the verge of collapse.

"I'll never forget two firemen," the president reminisced. "We thought it was coming down on top of us, and two firemen — big, strong guys — and I’m not the smallest guy in the world — they grabbed me under the arms, said, 'Gotta get out of here.'"

He continued, "And they literally lifted me up. This is not easy to do. I’m big. They lifted me up and they started running with me. I said, 'Fellas, I can run myself.' But they were amazing, but they thought it was coming down; it didn’t come down."