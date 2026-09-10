Michelle Obama Nearly Breaks Down in Tears After 2 Chainz Surprises Her With Painting of Beloved Childhood Photo
Sept. 10 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama was left misty-eyed after rapper 2 Chainz surprised her with a treasured blast from her childhood during an appearance on her IMO podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 62-year-old former first lady wiped her eyes after the I'm Different artist presented her with a portrait he had commissioned from a beloved childhood photo of herself and her brother, Craig Robinson, with their late father, Fraser C. Robinson III.
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On the Wednesday, September 9, podcast, 2 Chainz, real name Tauheed K. Epps, opened up about his incredible and improbable life journey detailed in his new memoir, and the emotional conversation eventually turned to his late father, whom he lovingly called "my best friend."
Michelle realized they shared a connection when Epps revealed that his father's funeral took place on July 4, 2012, saying the Fourth of July "is my oldest daughter's birthday," referring to Malia Obama.
Epps recalled how "daddies was so hard back then," admitting his father struggled to tell him just how proud he was. It wasn't until his dad's memorial that the rapper learned from guests how often he had proudly bragged about his musician and entrepreneur son.
Michelle and Robinson said they understood, since their father was the same way. The Becoming author began to praise him, "Man, you are...whew," about how impressed she was with Epps when he sprang a major surprise on the siblings.
2 Chainz Had Artist Paint Moving Childhood Photo of Michelle Obama With Her Dad
"I might have something for you, because I wanted to leave y'all with something like this before I go," Epps teased, prompting Michelle to look off-camera and exclaim, "Oh my god."
The Enforcer actor explained he had a "book that deals with art," adding, "So this is art, too, and I think I wanted to share this with you."
The touching gift immediately hit Michelle, who gazed at the painting, wiped her eyes, and sighed, "Oh, dude. Oh, man," while Robinson told Epps, "You're trying to make me cry."
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Epps revealed he commissioned the painting from Los Angeles artist Umami Bee, who later took to Instagram to share her emotional reaction to seeing the piece, titled Family Matters, presented to Michelle and Robinson.
"This is one of our favorite, favorite photographs," Robinson declared about the original picture that Bee used for her painting.
"At the end of the day, I wanted to give you guys something because, honestly, I never thought I would be on a platform like this for my book. It never crossed my mind," The Voice In My Head is God author shared, near tears himself, about being interviewed by former President Barack Obama's wife and her sibling.
Robinson called Epps "too kind" while Michelle raved, "You are one-of-one dude. You really are," about what a special man their guest was.
Michelle Obama Calls 2 Chainz 'A Special Man'
"I mean, this is one of our favorite pictures," Michelle gushed, and her brother agreed, the treasured snap showing the siblings as young children standing in front of their dad, neither even tall enough to reach his chest.
In March 1991, their father died at just 55 from complications of multiple sclerosis, a devastating loss that came just a year before Michelle married Barack.
The former White House resident gushed to Epps, "It's been a gift to spend this time with you. You know, this was a gift. This was a good gift to us. It's gonna be a gift to everybody who's gonna see this," she raved about how the podcast turned out, telling the No Lie artist, "You are a special man."