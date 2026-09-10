Michelle Obama Nearly Breaks Down in Tears After 2 Chainz Surprises Her With Painting of Beloved Childhood Photo

On the Wednesday, September 9, podcast, 2 Chainz, real name Tauheed K. Epps, opened up about his incredible and improbable life journey detailed in his new memoir, and the emotional conversation eventually turned to his late father, whom he lovingly called "my best friend."

Michelle realized they shared a connection when Epps revealed that his father's funeral took place on July 4, 2012, saying the Fourth of July "is my oldest daughter's birthday," referring to Malia Obama.

Epps recalled how "daddies was so hard back then," admitting his father struggled to tell him just how proud he was. It wasn't until his dad's memorial that the rapper learned from guests how often he had proudly bragged about his musician and entrepreneur son.

Michelle and Robinson said they understood, since their father was the same way. The Becoming author began to praise him, "Man, you are...whew," about how impressed she was with Epps when he sprang a major surprise on the siblings.