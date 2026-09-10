Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Nearly Breaks Down in Tears After 2 Chainz Surprises Her With Painting of Beloved Childhood Photo

Photo of Michelle Obama and 2 Chainz
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama was so moved by the gift podcast guest 2 Chainz gave her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michelle Obama was left misty-eyed after rapper 2 Chainz surprised her with a treasured blast from her childhood during an appearance on her IMO podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 62-year-old former first lady wiped her eyes after the I'm Different artist presented her with a portrait he had commissioned from a beloved childhood photo of herself and her brother, Craig Robinson, with their late father, Fraser C. Robinson III.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Moved by Shared Date of Great Importance With 2 Chainz

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama was moved to learn that 2 Chainz laid his father to rest on the same day as her daughter Malia's annual birthday celebration.

On the Wednesday, September 9, podcast, 2 Chainz, real name Tauheed K. Epps, opened up about his incredible and improbable life journey detailed in his new memoir, and the emotional conversation eventually turned to his late father, whom he lovingly called "my best friend."

Michelle realized they shared a connection when Epps revealed that his father's funeral took place on July 4, 2012, saying the Fourth of July "is my oldest daughter's birthday," referring to Malia Obama.

Epps recalled how "daddies was so hard back then," admitting his father struggled to tell him just how proud he was. It wasn't until his dad's memorial that the rapper learned from guests how often he had proudly bragged about his musician and entrepreneur son.

Michelle and Robinson said they understood, since their father was the same way. The Becoming author began to praise him, "Man, you are...whew," about how impressed she was with Epps when he sprang a major surprise on the siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

2 Chainz Had Artist Paint Moving Childhood Photo of Michelle Obama With Her Dad

Photo of 2 Chainz
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

2 Chainz had Los Angeles artist Umami Bee created the piece from a childhood photo of Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson with their dad.

"I might have something for you, because I wanted to leave y'all with something like this before I go," Epps teased, prompting Michelle to look off-camera and exclaim, "Oh my god."

The Enforcer actor explained he had a "book that deals with art," adding, "So this is art, too, and I think I wanted to share this with you."

The touching gift immediately hit Michelle, who gazed at the painting, wiped her eyes, and sighed, "Oh, dude. Oh, man," while Robinson told Epps, "You're trying to make me cry."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Calls 2 Chainz 'One of One' After Thougtful Gift

photo of Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson and 2 Chainz
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama dabbed a tear from her eye over the incredibly thoughtful gift from 2 Chainz.

Epps revealed he commissioned the painting from Los Angeles artist Umami Bee, who later took to Instagram to share her emotional reaction to seeing the piece, titled Family Matters, presented to Michelle and Robinson.

"This is one of our favorite, favorite photographs," Robinson declared about the original picture that Bee used for her painting.

"At the end of the day, I wanted to give you guys something because, honestly, I never thought I would be on a platform like this for my book. It never crossed my mind," The Voice In My Head is God author shared, near tears himself, about being interviewed by former President Barack Obama's wife and her sibling.

Robinson called Epps "too kind" while Michelle raved, "You are one-of-one dude. You really are," about what a special man their guest was.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
A photo of Elizabeth Holmes alongside a photo of Elizabeth Holmes

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Holmes Body Language in 'Disturbing' Documentary Trailer 'Makes Her Look Like a Sociopath,' Says Expert

Joy Behar called Donald Trump a 'liar' on 'The View.'

Joy Behar Calls Donald Trump a 'Liar' as 'The View' Co-hosts Slam the Prez's $5K 'Dividend' Checks Promise

Michelle Obama Calls 2 Chainz 'A Special Man'

Photo of Michelle Obama.
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama called her time spent with 2 Chainz 'a gift' while holding the painting he gave the former first lady and her brother.

"I mean, this is one of our favorite pictures," Michelle gushed, and her brother agreed, the treasured snap showing the siblings as young children standing in front of their dad, neither even tall enough to reach his chest.

In March 1991, their father died at just 55 from complications of multiple sclerosis, a devastating loss that came just a year before Michelle married Barack.

The former White House resident gushed to Epps, "It's been a gift to spend this time with you. You know, this was a gift. This was a good gift to us. It's gonna be a gift to everybody who's gonna see this," she raved about how the podcast turned out, telling the No Lie artist, "You are a special man."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.