Michelle Obama Admits She Wanted to Keep 'Nepo Baby' Daughters Malia and Sasha Grounded While Growing Up in the White House

The former first lady was conscience of their unique position, finding it important to tell daughters Malia and Sasha "no" to keep them "grounded," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michelle Obama shared details on her parenting from her days in the White House .

While speaking on her IMO podcast, she admitted the girls "needed to know what (no) felt like."

She offered the perspective in response to a fan question regarding job rejections. Michelle, 62, admitted to instilling the value early – and her co-host, Craig Robinson, acknowledged parents often don't let their children experience failure until later in life.

The result: a sense of "catastrophe" in their 20s over their first major failure.

At first, Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25, didn't understand Michelle's parenting approach. She explained, "The girls tell me, 'Mom, you used to tell us no.' They'd be like, 'Why?' Because you need to know what no feels like. Especially for kids like ours... there's no natural 'nos.'"

Her guest, 2 Chainz, laughed, "Nepo babies, man."

Michelle admitted her young life was filled with getting a "no," including concerns from her parents about affordability.