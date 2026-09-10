EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Holmes Body Language in 'Disturbing' Documentary Trailer 'Makes Her Look Like a Sociopath,' Says Expert

In the preview, Holmes, who was convicted of fraud , sits across from collaborator Nathan Fielder, who questions her honesty, and the up-close-angle gave a body language expert the chance to break down the eerie moment.

The trailer for Elizabeth Holmes ' upcoming documentary , You Can See Everything, has left audiences feeling uneasy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Christina Marz, a psychologist and body language expert, called the clip "disturbing to watch."

In the video, Fielder looks closely into Holmes' eyes as she tells him, "I'm not that person. I can promise you that. I don't have anything to deceive you on. Of course I'm not deceiving you. I'm engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There's no reason for me to do that."

The pair maintain prolonged eye contact with the camera, cut close to their faces. Fielder replies, "Okay, alright. Okay. Good chat."

As the pair sit in an uncomfortable silence, Holmes gazes on with wide, bright-blue eyes. "You're being real right now?" asks Fielder.

Holmes simply replies, "I'm always being real."

Marz explained wide eyes "could be a sign of innocence and truth, but the absence of blinking and locked-in smile suggests she is lying and, in fact, deceiving."

After the exchange, the camera pans out to show Holmes rocking her child's chair with her foot. However, this detail, Marz claimed, was telling. The psychologist said, "The combination of words 'I am not deceiving, ... I am talking to you as a human being' together with the facial expression and the energetic rocking of the baby chair (without paying any attention to the baby) make her look like a sociopath."