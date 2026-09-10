EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Holmes Body Language in 'Disturbing' Documentary Trailer 'Makes Her Look Like a Sociopath,' Says Expert
Sept. 10 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
The trailer for Elizabeth Holmes' upcoming documentary, You Can See Everything, has left audiences feeling uneasy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the preview, Holmes, who was convicted of fraud, sits across from collaborator Nathan Fielder, who questions her honesty, and the up-close-angle gave a body language expert the chance to break down the eerie moment.
Elizabeth Holmes Trailer 'Disturbing to Watch'
Christina Marz, a psychologist and body language expert, called the clip "disturbing to watch."
In the video, Fielder looks closely into Holmes' eyes as she tells him, "I'm not that person. I can promise you that. I don't have anything to deceive you on. Of course I'm not deceiving you. I'm engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There's no reason for me to do that."
The pair maintain prolonged eye contact with the camera, cut close to their faces. Fielder replies, "Okay, alright. Okay. Good chat."
As the pair sit in an uncomfortable silence, Holmes gazes on with wide, bright-blue eyes. "You're being real right now?" asks Fielder.
Holmes simply replies, "I'm always being real."
Marz explained wide eyes "could be a sign of innocence and truth, but the absence of blinking and locked-in smile suggests she is lying and, in fact, deceiving."
After the exchange, the camera pans out to show Holmes rocking her child's chair with her foot. However, this detail, Marz claimed, was telling. The psychologist said, "The combination of words 'I am not deceiving, ... I am talking to you as a human being' together with the facial expression and the energetic rocking of the baby chair (without paying any attention to the baby) make her look like a sociopath."
Nathan Fielder Appears 'Fascinated'
Marz analyzed Fielder's behavior, too. The filmmaker is known for his quirky personality and eccentric approach to storytelling. The expert predicted Fielder isn't quite buying Holmes' shtick, but is "genuinely fascinated about her vibe."
"In the beginning, he is mirroring her stare, which happens when we are closely listening and wanting to understand or connect with someone," Marz said. The nod and 'okay,' seem to show disbelief in how bluntly a person can deceive while saying they don't."
Audience Takes Nathan Fielder's Side
The eerie feeling was seemingly intentional, too.
Marz said, "The trailer is so emotional and disturbing because of the unusual, single-scene display. The familiar scene of a Mom sitting on the couch rocking her baby should be soothing and cozy, but the extreme close-up of the faces and the disturbing facial expression make it surreal."
She further predicted the viewer "teams up with Nathan." When the scene reveals a child nearby, they feel "sorry for the baby."
"Even someone who never heard of body language will instantly recognize her facial expression as false, while she states the opposite," said Marz."
Elizabeth Holmes Remains Behind Bars
Holmes was convicted of four federal counts of wire fraud and conspiracy in January 2022 after defrauding investors in Theranos, Inc.
She founded the organization, which focused on inventing technology for patients to quickly receive blood test results via a streamlined process and a small machine. However, the Department of Justice claimed, "Holmes knew the analyzer was not producing accurate and reliable results."
She was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison, which was then reduced to give her an estimated release date of February 2030.